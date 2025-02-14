Over 900 children used at-risk Stirling school counselling service last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Over 900 children used at-risk Stirling school counselling service last year

Locals overwhelmingly disagree with Stirling Council's proposal to remove the mental health support system in schools.

By Alex Watson
Young women in S3 are the most common users of Stirling's school counselling service. Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock
During one school year, a total of 928 children and young people used the counselling service Stirling Council has proposed axing to save money.

The 2023-24 annual progress update on school counselling revealed an average of 210 counselling hours are currently being provided in Stirling schools.

All seven secondary schools in the local authority area have a counselling service, staffed by fully qualified counsellors.

Counselling is also made available in primary schools, to children aged 10 or over.

88% of Stirling locals against axing school counselling

But one of Stirling Council’s suggested budget savings for the 2025-26 financial year is to withdraw £214,000 of funds ring-fenced for school counselling.

If agreed upon, the service would be completely removed from schools.

This comes at a time when young people in Scotland are the demographic most likely to report a mental health condition.

Results of a public consultation on the proposed cuts revealed that 88% of respondents disagreed with the proposal to remove school counselling funds.

Only 12% supported the idea.

Taking away access to counselling in schools was by far one of the most unpopular money-saving suggestions made by Stirling Council, according to its public consultation results. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Removal would go against Scottish Government ‘expectation’

The Scottish Government has provided each local council with funds annually towards implementing school counselling since 2021.

This funding has now been baselined into the annual local government finance settlement, under the umbrella of community mental health support.

In both 2023-24 and 2024-25, Stirling Council received £281,000 for this purpose.

An annual progress update on school counselling and mental health support for children stated: “There is an expectation from the Scottish Government that local authorities will continue to deliver on the policy for school counselling to be available in all secondary schools in Scotland.”

During a meeting of Stirling Council’s Children and Young People Committee on February 13, it was clarified that this government “expectation” was not a direction that must be followed.

At the same meeting, Susan McGill, SNP councillor for Stirling North, said: “I think this is an absolutely crucial service and I would hate to see any cut to it.”

Anxiety, body image and self-harm among issues for young people

Most of the school pupils using the counselling service in Stirling are girls and young women, and pupils in S3 (between 13 and 15 years old) are the most common users.

Some of the main reasons given for referrals to school counselling include anxiety, low mood, talking and feeling listened to, relationships, confidence and body image, and self-harm.

A protest was held outside council HQ recently in response to another 2025-26 budget suggestion of cutting Stirling’s music tuition service in schools. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

A reduction of the education psychology service is also on the table for Stirling, meaning remaining psychologists would work with an increased number of schools and nurseries.

Stirling Council says this change would result in a saving of £63,000.

The council will make a decision on the 2025-26 budget at the end of February.

