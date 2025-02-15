Have you been to Scotland’s best small community woodland in Angus?

Westmuir has started 2025 with a spring in its step after morale-boosting winter for the Angus village.

And it hopes better weather will bring folk flocking to enjoy the efforts of what is officially Scotland’s best small community woodland.

The village, a mile west of Kirriemuir, bagged the accolade in Scotland’s Finest Woods awards.

It is deserved recognition for a project that first began 25 years ago.

The excitement around the woodland win had barely subsided when it landed a lottery windfall to upgrade the village hall.

Locals are keen to get cracking on the hall project – and have no intention of resting on their woodland laurels.

Volunteers transformed acres of woodland

This community woodland was conceived about 25 years ago by a couple of visionary villagers.

It took five years and six figures’ worth of funding to transform three hectares of unused land.

Drovers historically used part of the woodland to rest their cattle on the way to market in Kirrie.

The wetland habitat now has a network of paths, boardwalks, seating and a play area.

It is run by the small group of volunteers who make up Westmuir Community Development Trust.

Ann Warren represented the group at the Holyrood awards ceremony for Scotland’s Finest Woods.

She said: “This charity has fundraised, organised work parties, planted trees and hedges, made paths and generally made the wood a welcoming place for villagers and local nature alike.

“We have been supported by grants and advice from charities and organisations.”

Angus criminal justice community payback team has also lent practical help to the project.

Ann continued: “Hard on the heels of this excitement has been the news that grant applications for upgrading the outside of the Westmuir Hall were successful from the National Lottery Community Fund and Kirriemuir Landward West Community Council.

“We are planning to upgrade the wooden cladding of the hall and improve the doors and windows.”

A silent auction is set to add further funds to the project.

It is being held in the village hall on Saturday February 22 at 7.30pm.