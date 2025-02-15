Have you been to Scotland’s best small community woodland in Angus?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Have you been to Scotland’s best small community woodland in Angus?

The village of Westmuir, near Kirriemuir, is enjoying a double celebration after also securing vital funds to upgrade the local hall.

By Graham Brown
Trust members Ann Warren, Clare Ross, Lynda Grant and Philip Ross at the award-winning woodland. Image: Paul Reid
Trust members Ann Warren, Clare Ross, Lynda Grant and Philip Ross at the award-winning woodland. Image: Paul Reid

Westmuir has started 2025 with a spring in its step after morale-boosting winter for the Angus village.

And it hopes better weather will bring folk flocking to enjoy the efforts of what is officially Scotland’s best small community woodland.

The village, a mile west of Kirriemuir, bagged the accolade in Scotland’s Finest Woods awards.

It is deserved recognition for a project that first began 25 years ago.

Westmuir community woodland park
Ann, Lynda, Clare and Philip at the entrance to Westmuir Community Woodland Park. Image: Paul Reid

The excitement around the woodland win had barely subsided when it landed a lottery windfall to upgrade the village hall.

Locals are keen to get cracking on the hall project – and have no intention of resting on their woodland laurels.

Volunteers transformed acres of woodland

This community woodland was conceived about 25 years ago by a couple of visionary villagers.

It took five years and six figures’ worth of funding to transform three hectares of unused land.

Drovers historically used part of the woodland to rest their cattle on the way to market in Kirrie.

The wetland habitat now has a network of paths, boardwalks, seating and a play area.

Westmuir community woodland park.
Boardwalks run through the Westmuir woodland. Image: Paul Reid
Westmuir community trust volunteers at woodland park.
Volunteers work all year round to maintain the community woodland. Image: Paul Reid

It is run by the small group of volunteers who make up Westmuir Community Development Trust.

Ann Warren represented the group at the Holyrood awards ceremony for Scotland’s Finest Woods.

She said: “This charity has fundraised, organised work parties, planted trees and hedges, made paths and generally made the wood a welcoming place for villagers and local nature alike.

“We have been supported by grants and advice from charities and organisations.”

Angus criminal justice community payback team has also lent practical help to the project.

Ann continued: “Hard on the heels of this excitement has been the news that grant applications for upgrading the outside of the Westmuir Hall were successful from the National Lottery Community Fund and Kirriemuir Landward West Community Council.

Westmuir village hall near Kirriemuir.
Westmuir Hall is set for an upgrade. Image: Paul Reid

“We are planning to upgrade the wooden cladding of the hall and improve the doors and windows.”

A silent auction is set to add further funds to the project.

It is being held in the village hall on Saturday February 22 at 7.30pm.

Conversation