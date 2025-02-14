Glenrothes social care worker called vulnerable person a ‘f*****g d***head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes social care worker called vulnerable person a ‘f*****g d***head

The social care worker was "aggressive" towards the adult with complex learning difficulties.

By Finn Nixon
Unit 14 in the Eastfield Industrial Estate.
Real Life Options operates its Glenrothes services from Unit 14 in the Eastfield Industrial Estate. Image: Google Maps

A Fife social care worker has been warned after being aggressive towards a vulnerable adult.

Andrew Fraser was a support worker at Real Life Options in Glenrothes when he shouted abuse at a man with complex learning difficulties.

A Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) report said the incidents took place around February 20, 2024.

It outlined how Mr Fraser approached the vulnerable adult – referred to as AA – in an “aggressive manner”, citing video footage of the incident.

He is also reported to have told AA to “put your f*****g coat on on you stupid f*****g d***head” or used words to that effect.

Glenrothes social care employee called vulnerable man a ‘f*****g idiot’

AA told Mr Fraser that he couldn’t put his coat on himself.

The social care worker responded by ‘loudly’ telling AA to “put your f*****g arms in” or words to that effect.

Mr Fraser is reported to have added: “Here. That one anaw. That one ya f*****g idiot.”

The care plan in place for AA noted his anxiety could be triggered by loud noises.

The SSSC report found Mr Fraser’s fitness to practice as a social worker “impaired” after the incident.

A two-year warning and condition were placed on his social care registration.

The report said his behaviour led SSSC to have concerns about his values and attitude.

And that the “reputation of the profession could be damaged” due to his behaviour.

SSSC told Mr Fraser in the report: “You shouted and swore at AA and approached him in an aggressive manner, which amounts to a loss of self-control and placed him at risk of social harm.

“It also had the potential to make him feel unsafe or uncared for.

“In the video footage AA can be seen backing away from you, suggesting he felt threatened.

“If similar behaviour were to be repeated in the future, other vulnerable people could be placed at risk of emotional harm.”

Mr Fraser has been registered with the SSSC for eight years.

No previous concerns about his conduct had been reported to the public body.

SSSC report said Mr Fraser ‘abused position of power’

The report stated Mr Fraser had apologised for his actions.

However, the SSSC said he had failed to show “insight” into his “harmful” behaviour and what he could do to avoid repeating it.

The report added: “You have failed to take full accountability for your behaviour, instead deflecting blame onto the supported person.

“By shouting and swearing at a vulnerable supported person in your care you failed to provide an acceptable standard of care.

“Your behaviour was an abuse of your position of power.”

A spokersperson for Real Life Options said: “We take any concerns regarding conduct very seriously.

“In line with our policies and procedures, this concern was managed, and appropriate action was taken at the time to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the individuals we support.

“We continue to uphold the highest standards in social care and work closely with regulatory bodies such as the SSSC to maintain best practices.

“As this is a regulatory matter, we are unable to comment further on individual cases.”

