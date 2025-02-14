Glenrothes social care worker called vulnerable person a ‘f*****g d***head

A Fife social care worker has been warned after being aggressive towards a vulnerable adult.

Andrew Fraser was a support worker at Real Life Options in Glenrothes when he shouted abuse at a man with complex learning difficulties.

A Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) report said the incidents took place around February 20, 2024.

It outlined how Mr Fraser approached the vulnerable adult – referred to as AA – in an “aggressive manner”, citing video footage of the incident.

He is also reported to have told AA to “put your f*****g coat on on you stupid f*****g d***head” or used words to that effect.

AA told Mr Fraser that he couldn’t put his coat on himself.

The social care worker responded by ‘loudly’ telling AA to “put your f*****g arms in” or words to that effect.

Mr Fraser is reported to have added: “Here. That one anaw. That one ya f*****g idiot.”

The care plan in place for AA noted his anxiety could be triggered by loud noises.

The SSSC report found Mr Fraser’s fitness to practice as a social worker “impaired” after the incident.

A two-year warning and condition were placed on his social care registration.

The report said his behaviour led SSSC to have concerns about his values and attitude.

And that the “reputation of the profession could be damaged” due to his behaviour.

SSSC told Mr Fraser in the report: “You shouted and swore at AA and approached him in an aggressive manner, which amounts to a loss of self-control and placed him at risk of social harm.

“It also had the potential to make him feel unsafe or uncared for.

“In the video footage AA can be seen backing away from you, suggesting he felt threatened.

“If similar behaviour were to be repeated in the future, other vulnerable people could be placed at risk of emotional harm.”

Mr Fraser has been registered with the SSSC for eight years.

No previous concerns about his conduct had been reported to the public body.

SSSC report said Mr Fraser ‘abused position of power’

The report stated Mr Fraser had apologised for his actions.

However, the SSSC said he had failed to show “insight” into his “harmful” behaviour and what he could do to avoid repeating it.

The report added: “You have failed to take full accountability for your behaviour, instead deflecting blame onto the supported person.

“By shouting and swearing at a vulnerable supported person in your care you failed to provide an acceptable standard of care.

“Your behaviour was an abuse of your position of power.”

A spokersperson for Real Life Options said: “We take any concerns regarding conduct very seriously.

“In line with our policies and procedures, this concern was managed, and appropriate action was taken at the time to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the individuals we support.

“We continue to uphold the highest standards in social care and work closely with regulatory bodies such as the SSSC to maintain best practices.

“As this is a regulatory matter, we are unable to comment further on individual cases.”