Junction closure and contraflow during £600,000 A90 roadworks at Brechin this week

A90 drivers face six days of roadworks in a £600,000 resurfacing scheme on the dual carriageway north of Brechin.

The project is due to begin on Thursday.

It is for improvements to the northbound carriageway between the B966 at Keithock and just south of the Inchbare junction.

As part of the scheme, a contraflow will be in place between 7.30pm on Friday February 21 and 6.30am on Tuesday February 25.

Drivers will not be able to turn off the A90 to Brechin at the Keithock junction.

They will be diverted to Stracathro to cross the A90 there and join the southbound carriageway.

Traffic will follow the same diversion for the .

Vehicles wanting to join the A90 at Keithock will be diverted southbound to the A935 St Ann’s junction.

More than 9,500 vehicles use the route daily.

Amey is undertaking the £596k scheme on behalf of Transport Scotland.

The latest resurfacing scheme follows a spate of pothole incidents on the bypass.

Last month, drivers reported “carnage” during a morning commute.

A number of vehicles suffered tyre and wheel damage.

It was blamed on “mammoth” potholes northbound after the St Ann’s junction.

A trial is ongoing on the A90 southbound to monitor previous repairs with a view to a long-term treatment for the route.