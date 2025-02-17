Junction closure and contraflow during £600,000 A90 roadworks at Brechin this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junction closure and contraflow during £600,000 A90 roadworks at Brechin this week

Drivers face six days of disruption on the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway north of Brechin.

By Graham Brown
The northbound A90 near Brechin is to undergo repairs this week. Image: Google
A90 drivers face six days of roadworks in a £600,000 resurfacing scheme on the dual carriageway north of Brechin.

The project is due to begin on Thursday.

It is for improvements to the northbound carriageway between the B966 at Keithock and just south of the Inchbare junction.

As part of the scheme, a contraflow will be in place between 7.30pm on Friday February 21 and 6.30am on Tuesday February 25.

Drivers will not be able to turn off the A90 to Brechin at the Keithock junction.

They will be diverted to Stracathro to cross the A90 there and join the southbound carriageway.

Traffic will follow the same diversion for the .

Vehicles wanting to join the A90 at Keithock will be diverted southbound to the A935 St Ann’s junction.

More than 9,500 vehicles use the route daily.

Amey is undertaking the £596k scheme on behalf of Transport Scotland.

The latest resurfacing scheme follows a spate of pothole incidents on the bypass.

Last month, drivers reported “carnage” during a morning commute.

A number of vehicles suffered tyre and wheel damage.

It was blamed on “mammoth” potholes northbound after the St Ann’s junction.

A trial is ongoing on the A90 southbound to monitor previous repairs with a view to a long-term treatment for the route.

Conversation