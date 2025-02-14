Tributes paid to Arbroath dad Derek Nicoll as son accused of murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to Arbroath dad Derek Nicoll as son accused of murder

Mr Nicoll's 19-year-old son, Croc, has appeared in court.

Arbroath murder
Derek Nicoll, who was found dead at his home in Arbroath. Image: Supplied
By Lindsey Hamilton

Tributes have been paid to an Arbroath dad after his son appeared in court accused of his murder.

Derek Nicoll’s body was found at the Commerce Street home he shared with Croc Nicoll on February 11.

Nineteen-year-old Croc is accused of repeatedly striking his father on the head with a hammer or a “similar implement” between February 4 and 11.

Derek Nicoll death
An older photo of Derek Nicoll, whose son Croc is accused of murder. Image: Supplied

He was remanded in custody after appearing at Forfar Sheriff Court today.

Neighbours have since spoken of their sadness at the death of 64-year-old Derek, a successful academic who was born in Dundee but grew up in Arbroath.

The former Arbroath High School pupil latterly lived in Malaysia but owned the property where his body was found.

He studied art at Dundee College of Commerce before embarking on a career in the music business then studied psychology, sociology, innovation and creativity at the University of East London.

He later pursued a PhD in psychology at Edinburgh University and held posts at London’s Imperial College, Asean University in Cambodia and Limkokwing University of Creative Technology in Malaysia before becoming an educational consultant.

arbroath death
A forensics officer on Commerce Street in Arbroath after the man’s death. Image: Paul Reid

He is understood to have travelled extensively and split his time between Arbroath and Malaysia.

Derek Nicoll: Neighbours’ shock at death

One neighbour described Derek as “a very intelligent man” who they only saw occasionally.

They told The Courier: “He was a very distinctive-looking man with a big beard.

“He struck me as being very intelligent. I saw him sometimes with his son.

“I am shocked to learn of his death.”

‘Tragedy’ as Croc Nicoll in court over murder of dad Derek

Another local business owner said: “I last saw Derek Nicoll around Christmas time.

“I didn’t know him well, but he was always very polite.

“It’s a tragedy how he has died.”

A police spokesperson said this morning: “A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

