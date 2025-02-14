Tributes paid to Arbroath dad Derek Nicoll as son accused of murder

Tributes have been paid to an Arbroath dad after his son appeared in court accused of his murder.

Derek Nicoll’s body was found at the Commerce Street home he shared with Croc Nicoll on February 11.

Nineteen-year-old Croc is accused of repeatedly striking his father on the head with a hammer or a “similar implement” between February 4 and 11.

He was remanded in custody after appearing at Forfar Sheriff Court today.

Neighbours have since spoken of their sadness at the death of 64-year-old Derek, a successful academic who was born in Dundee but grew up in Arbroath.

The former Arbroath High School pupil latterly lived in Malaysia but owned the property where his body was found.

He studied art at Dundee College of Commerce before embarking on a career in the music business then studied psychology, sociology, innovation and creativity at the University of East London.

He later pursued a PhD in psychology at Edinburgh University and held posts at London’s Imperial College, Asean University in Cambodia and Limkokwing University of Creative Technology in Malaysia before becoming an educational consultant.

He is understood to have travelled extensively and split his time between Arbroath and Malaysia.

Derek Nicoll: Neighbours’ shock at death

One neighbour described Derek as “a very intelligent man” who they only saw occasionally.

They told The Courier: “He was a very distinctive-looking man with a big beard.

“He struck me as being very intelligent. I saw him sometimes with his son.

“I am shocked to learn of his death.”

‘Tragedy’ as Croc Nicoll in court over murder of dad Derek

Another local business owner said: “I last saw Derek Nicoll around Christmas time.

“I didn’t know him well, but he was always very polite.

“It’s a tragedy how he has died.”

A police spokesperson said this morning: “A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”