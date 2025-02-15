Cyclists race for places as Ride the North makes Angus return

Cyclists have been racing to be on the start line for the return of Ride the North to Angus this August.

After a decade in the north-east, 1,948 participants took to the roads from Arbroath to the glens for its Angus debut in 2024.

The event’s popularity has seen places for 2025 snapped up in record time.

Riders in last summer’s Tour of Angus were given priority places.

Within two weeks, all places not affiliated to event charity partners sold out.

Ride the North director Neil Innes said: “Last year was a real success, both for participants and the communities on the route who were incredibly welcoming.

“The event shows off all that’s great about cycling in the region – beautiful scenery, testing terrain and wonderful hospitality.”

New start point for Ride the North

It will have a new start and finish point at historic Glamis Castle when 2,000 cyclists gather on Saturday August 30.

A new route will take in Monikie, Letham, Brechin, Edzell, Kirriemuir and other communities.

The county’s hills and glens will deliver a test of fitness and reward the field with magnificent views.

Neil added: “The event works at its best when there are effective partnerships and that was what shone through last year.

“Local communities in Angus proved hugely supportive.

“The event is also very grateful for the engagement of Angus Council.

“Planning for an event like this is hugely improved with the local authority collaborating on issues like roads and event safety, and in working in partnership with both the council and Angus Tourism Cooperative to boost visitors to the area.”

Ride the North is a challenge rather than a competition.

Cyclists are not against the clock and the emphasis is on enjoying the scenery and stopping to take time off the bike for refreshments in towns and villages along the route.

Riders have a choice of 68 or 93 miles this year.

Neil added: “The distances the event covers are considerable, there’s no denying that. “However, it’s a diverse event and appeals to the broadest spectrum of cyclists.”

Charity places remain available through partners such as Maggie’s.

The cancer support charity has been involved with Ride the North since 2012.

Fundraising participants have generated £2.6 million over the years for a range of causes.

The full list of charities partnered with the event in 2025 is at www.ride-the-north.co.uk