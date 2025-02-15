Cyclists race for places as Ride the North makes Angus return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cyclists race for places as Ride the North makes Angus return

The event attracted 1,948 cyclists from countries including Slovenia, the USA, Netherlands and Norway for its Angus debut last year.

By Graham Brown
Riders tackle the Angus glens on Ride the North in 2024. Image: Jason Hedges
Cyclists have been racing to be on the start line for the return of Ride the North to Angus this August.

After a decade in the north-east, 1,948 participants took to the roads from Arbroath to the glens for its Angus debut in 2024.

The event’s popularity has seen places for 2025 snapped up in record time.

Riders in last summer’s Tour of Angus were given priority places.

Within two weeks, all places not affiliated to event charity partners sold out.

Ride the North in Angus.
Ride the North director Neil Innes said: “Last year was a real success, both for participants and the communities on the route who were incredibly welcoming.

“The event shows off all that’s great about cycling in the region – beautiful scenery, testing terrain and wonderful hospitality.”

New start point for Ride the North

It will have a new start and finish point at historic Glamis Castle when 2,000 cyclists gather on Saturday August 30.

A new route will take in Monikie, Letham, Brechin, Edzell, Kirriemuir and other communities.

The county’s hills and glens will deliver a test of fitness and reward the field with magnificent views.

Neil added: “The event works at its best when there are effective partnerships and that was what shone through last year.

“Local communities in Angus proved hugely supportive.

“The event is also very grateful for the engagement of Angus Council.

“Planning for an event like this is hugely improved with the local authority collaborating on issues like roads and event safety, and in working in partnership with both the council and Angus Tourism Cooperative to boost visitors to the area.”

Ride the North is a challenge rather than a competition.

Cyclists are not against the clock and the emphasis is on enjoying the scenery and stopping to take time off the bike for refreshments in towns and villages along the route.

Ride the North returning to Angus.
A checkpoint at Memus during last year’s Ride the North. Image: Jason Hedges

Riders have a choice of 68 or 93 miles this year.

Neil added: “The distances the event covers are considerable, there’s no denying that. “However, it’s a diverse event and appeals to the broadest spectrum of cyclists.”

Charity places remain available through partners such as Maggie’s.

The cancer support charity has been involved with Ride the North since 2012.

Fundraising participants have generated £2.6 million over the years for a range of causes.

The full list of charities partnered with the event in 2025 is at www.ride-the-north.co.uk

