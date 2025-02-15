What now for failed XL Bully sanctuary after Angus licence refusal?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What now for failed XL Bully sanctuary after Angus licence refusal?

More than 20 bully-type dogs are already homed at kennels near Forfar currently running without any form of licence.

By Graham Brown
Kerryanne Shaw has been running her bulldog rescue charity for a decade.
Kerryanne Shaw leads a bulldog breed rescue charity. Image: Supplied

The figurehead behind the blocked bid to set up Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary in Angus has refused to say if she will appeal the centre’s licence refusal.

All Bullie Charity Rescue’s animal welfare application for Happas Canine Centre was rejected on Thursday.

It followed two damning inspection reports of the facility, near the A90 between Forfar and Dundee.

Angus Council animal welfare officer Coreen Hill said she could not support a licence being granted.

She did not believe it was appropriate for Ms Shaw to be in sole charge of 23 bully-type dogs currently at the centre.

It is understood only around six are XLs.

XL Bully campaigner Kerryanne Shaw.
Kerryanne Shaw wanted to set up Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary between Forfar and Dundee. Image: Supplied

Ms Hill said she was “not confident” Ms Shaw had a grasp of what was needed to secure an animal welfare licence.

It led to the application being unanimously refused by Angus civic licensing committee.

Ms Shaw previously branded the highly-critical inspection reports “shockingly misleading”.

At that time, she said she would fight any licence refusal.

Appeal window now open for Bullies charity

In the wake of the council decision, however, Ms Shaw issued a blunt “no comment” when asked if an appeal is being considered.

Under civic licensing rules, the charity now has 28 days to appeal the decision to the Sheriff Court.

In the meantime, Angus Council says it will continue to monitor the kennels at Happas.

A council spokesperson said it would not be appropriate to comment in detail during the 28-day period the applicant has to appeal the decision.

“Environmental Consumer Protection, along with partner agencies, will continue to monitor the premises and respond as appropriate to any circumstances required,” they added.

“Advice and guidance will always be available to anyone seeking such assistance in respect of all proposed licensable activities.”

Ms Shaw moved to Happas last year after raising £20,000 to establish the sanctuary.

She and kennels owner Jeremy Barron previously said they had been subjected to a “hate campaign” by opponents of the plan.

Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus.
Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus. Image: Google Street View

On Thursday, Ms Shaw’s legal representative asked licensing councillors to consider the Equalities Act after revealing she suffered from severe ADHD.

That led to difficulties with completing tasks and multitasking.

The committee was advised that since the licence application was in the charity’s name that would not be appropriate.

The refusal decision leaves Happas without any form of licence after we revealed its animal boarding permit expired at the end of December.

“Any unlicensed activity is a matter for Police Scotland,” added the council.

