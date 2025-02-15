What now for failed XL Bully sanctuary after Angus licence refusal?

The figurehead behind the blocked bid to set up Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary in Angus has refused to say if she will appeal the centre’s licence refusal.

All Bullie Charity Rescue’s animal welfare application for Happas Canine Centre was rejected on Thursday.

It followed two damning inspection reports of the facility, near the A90 between Forfar and Dundee.

Angus Council animal welfare officer Coreen Hill said she could not support a licence being granted.

She did not believe it was appropriate for Ms Shaw to be in sole charge of 23 bully-type dogs currently at the centre.

It is understood only around six are XLs.

Ms Hill said she was “not confident” Ms Shaw had a grasp of what was needed to secure an animal welfare licence.

It led to the application being unanimously refused by Angus civic licensing committee.

Ms Shaw previously branded the highly-critical inspection reports “shockingly misleading”.

At that time, she said she would fight any licence refusal.

Appeal window now open for Bullies charity

In the wake of the council decision, however, Ms Shaw issued a blunt “no comment” when asked if an appeal is being considered.

Under civic licensing rules, the charity now has 28 days to appeal the decision to the Sheriff Court.

In the meantime, Angus Council says it will continue to monitor the kennels at Happas.

A council spokesperson said it would not be appropriate to comment in detail during the 28-day period the applicant has to appeal the decision.

“Environmental Consumer Protection, along with partner agencies, will continue to monitor the premises and respond as appropriate to any circumstances required,” they added.

“Advice and guidance will always be available to anyone seeking such assistance in respect of all proposed licensable activities.”

Ms Shaw moved to Happas last year after raising £20,000 to establish the sanctuary.

She and kennels owner Jeremy Barron previously said they had been subjected to a “hate campaign” by opponents of the plan.

On Thursday, Ms Shaw’s legal representative asked licensing councillors to consider the Equalities Act after revealing she suffered from severe ADHD.

That led to difficulties with completing tasks and multitasking.

The committee was advised that since the licence application was in the charity’s name that would not be appropriate.

The refusal decision leaves Happas without any form of licence after we revealed its animal boarding permit expired at the end of December.

“Any unlicensed activity is a matter for Police Scotland,” added the council.