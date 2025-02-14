List of proposed cuts to Dundee health and care services amid £19.7m black hole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
List of proposed cuts to Dundee health and care services amid £19.7m black hole

It could mean the end for community meals and a shake-up of end-of-life care.

By Finn Nixon
Dundee Councillor Ken Lynn
Councillor Ken Lynn chairs the Dundee IJB. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A series of cuts to Dundee health and care services have been proposed to help save £19.7 million.

The Dundee Integration Joint Board (IJB) says it needs to make the cuts to deliver a balanced budget for 2025/2026.

It oversees services delivered by the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership (DHSCP).

The partnership runs adult and older people’s community social care, and residential care and care at home.

It also operates community health, palliative care, mental health and learning disability services.

Members of the public have been invited to have their say from on how the proposed cuts will potentially impact them.

The consultation was launched on Friday February 14 and will run until March 5.

The IJB is considering the following changes to DHSCP services:

  • Reducing care home placements bought from the private sector. Saving – £500k.
  • Reviewing community meals service. Saving – £100k.
  • Reducing IJB funding to third sector. Saving – £2.5m.
  • Reviewing medicine for the elderly, and palliative and end-of-life support for people being cared for at home. Saving – £200k.
  • Removing flexibility in service budgets to enable a better response to unexpected increased demand during the year. Saving – £2.05m.

‘No easy options left’ for Dundee Integration Joint Board

Councillor Ken Lynn, chairperson of the IJB, said: “The options put forward in this consultation are difficult and we understand that.

“There are no easy options left to reduce spending or to do this in a way that doesn’t directly affect people.

“The partnership carries out essential work to support some of the most vulnerable people in the city.

“It supports people to live at home independently, supports mental health services, and supports GP services and so much more.

“As demand for these services increases, we need to make informed decisions on how to prioritise our resources.

“This is the first time that detailed savings options have been put to the public.

“We are keen to understand the implications that each of them would have.

“I want to stress that no decisions have been taken.

“We want your feedback so we can understand your priorities and any impacts that changes will have and what they could mean for you.”

An analysis of survey responses will be presented to Dundee IJB at its 2025-26 budget setting meeting on March 26.

Last year the board had to use £4 million in reserves to balance the books.

