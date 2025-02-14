List of proposed cuts to Dundee health and care services amid £19.7m black hole

A series of cuts to Dundee health and care services have been proposed to help save £19.7 million.

The Dundee Integration Joint Board (IJB) says it needs to make the cuts to deliver a balanced budget for 2025/2026.

It oversees services delivered by the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership (DHSCP).

The partnership runs adult and older people’s community social care, and residential care and care at home.

It also operates community health, palliative care, mental health and learning disability services.

Members of the public have been invited to have their say from on how the proposed cuts will potentially impact them.

The consultation was launched on Friday February 14 and will run until March 5.

The IJB is considering the following changes to DHSCP services:

Reducing care home placements bought from the private sector. Saving – £500k.

Reviewing community meals service. Saving – £100k.

Reducing IJB funding to third sector. Saving – £2.5m.

Reviewing medicine for the elderly, and palliative and end-of-life support for people being cared for at home. Saving – £200k.

Removing flexibility in service budgets to enable a better response to unexpected increased demand during the year. Saving – £2.05m.

‘No easy options left’ for Dundee Integration Joint Board

Councillor Ken Lynn, chairperson of the IJB, said: “The options put forward in this consultation are difficult and we understand that.

“There are no easy options left to reduce spending or to do this in a way that doesn’t directly affect people.

“The partnership carries out essential work to support some of the most vulnerable people in the city.

“It supports people to live at home independently, supports mental health services, and supports GP services and so much more.

“As demand for these services increases, we need to make informed decisions on how to prioritise our resources.

“This is the first time that detailed savings options have been put to the public.

“We are keen to understand the implications that each of them would have.

“I want to stress that no decisions have been taken.

“We want your feedback so we can understand your priorities and any impacts that changes will have and what they could mean for you.”

An analysis of survey responses will be presented to Dundee IJB at its 2025-26 budget setting meeting on March 26.

Last year the board had to use £4 million in reserves to balance the books.