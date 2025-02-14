Anger after vandal smashes up Dundee pub with crowbar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anger after vandal smashes up Dundee pub with crowbar

The man returned to the scene to film his handiwork an hour later.

By James Simpson
Yob on camera targeting Dundee's Bowbridge Bar.
The yob targeted the venue on Friday morning. Image: Bowbridge Bar

A Dundee pub owner has been left “devastated” after her venue was smashed up by a vandal.

CCTV captured the moment a hooded man targeted the Bowbridge Bar on Friday morning.

The lout smashed three windows across the lounge and main bar area at around 2am.

The same man is believed to have returned to film the damage. Bowbridge Bar

Owner Kirsty O’Hare believes the culprit then returned with his dog to film his handiwork an hour later.

The 31-year-old said they were forced to close the Hilltown venue to get it cleaned up for a function tonight (Friday).

‘Someone feels the need to put our livelihood at risk’ says Dundee pub boss

She said: “It is devastating to watch this back and see someone targeting a small family business.

“Over the last few years we’ve been working hard to make this a great community pub.

“We’ve remained closed today to tidy up and are also waiting for the police but we will be open tonight.

“Three windows have been smashed during this incident.

“We’ve watched it back on our CCTV and also neighbouring businesses cameras.

Kirsty O’Hare inside the venue alongside her father Wayne. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“The same person comes back with a bulldog-type dog to film his handiwork around an hour after what happened.

“We don’t normally get any problems but we’ve boarded the windows up that were damaged.

“We pride ourselves on having a safe environment for all of our customers to enjoy and unfortunately someone feels the need to put our livelihood at risk.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed its investigation was at an early stage.

She said: “Around 11am on Friday, February 14, we were made aware of damage to a premises on Main Street in Dundee.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

Conversation