Anger after vandal smashes up Dundee pub with crowbar

A Dundee pub owner has been left “devastated” after her venue was smashed up by a vandal.

CCTV captured the moment a hooded man targeted the Bowbridge Bar on Friday morning.

The lout smashed three windows across the lounge and main bar area at around 2am.

Owner Kirsty O’Hare believes the culprit then returned with his dog to film his handiwork an hour later.

The 31-year-old said they were forced to close the Hilltown venue to get it cleaned up for a function tonight (Friday).

‘Someone feels the need to put our livelihood at risk’ says Dundee pub boss

She said: “It is devastating to watch this back and see someone targeting a small family business.

“Over the last few years we’ve been working hard to make this a great community pub.

“We’ve remained closed today to tidy up and are also waiting for the police but we will be open tonight.

“Three windows have been smashed during this incident.

“We’ve watched it back on our CCTV and also neighbouring businesses cameras.

“The same person comes back with a bulldog-type dog to film his handiwork around an hour after what happened.

“We don’t normally get any problems but we’ve boarded the windows up that were damaged.

“We pride ourselves on having a safe environment for all of our customers to enjoy and unfortunately someone feels the need to put our livelihood at risk.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed its investigation was at an early stage.

She said: “Around 11am on Friday, February 14, we were made aware of damage to a premises on Main Street in Dundee.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”