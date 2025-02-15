Teenager charged after man ‘attacked’ at Kirkcaldy Bus Station

A teenager has been charged after a man was allegedly attacked at Kirkcaldy Bus Station.

Police were called to the Hunter Place site on Friday evening after reports of an assault on a 48-year-old man.

A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault on a 48-year-old man in Hunter Place, Kirkcaldy on Friday, 14 February, 2025.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”