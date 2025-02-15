News Teenager charged after man ‘attacked’ at Kirkcaldy Bus Station Police were called to the station on Friday evening. By Ellidh Aitken February 15 2025, 10:29am February 15 2025, 10:29am Share Teenager charged after man ‘attacked’ at Kirkcaldy Bus Station Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5183497/teenager-charged-assault-kirkcaldy-bus-station/ Copy Link 0 comment Kirkcaldy Bus Station. Image: Google Street View A teenager has been charged after a man was allegedly attacked at Kirkcaldy Bus Station. Police were called to the Hunter Place site on Friday evening after reports of an assault on a 48-year-old man. A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault on a 48-year-old man in Hunter Place, Kirkcaldy on Friday, 14 February, 2025. “He was released on an undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date. “A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Conversation