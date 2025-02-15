News Man, 23, arrested after Audi car stolen in Cupar The car was later spotted being driven in Tayport. By Ellidh Aitken February 15 2025, 2:33pm February 15 2025, 2:33pm Share Man, 23, arrested after Audi car stolen in Cupar Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5183535/man-arrested-audi-stolen-cupar/ Copy Link 0 comment The car was stolen from Crossgate in Cupar. Image: Google Street View A man has been arrested after an Audi car was stolen in Cupar. The car was reported stolen from the Fife town’s Crossgate on Friday. The Audi was later spotted being driven in Tayport. Officers have since arrested a 23-year-old man in connection. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Friday, February 14, we received a report of an Audi car stolen from Crossgate, Cupar. “Following enquiries, a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection and the car was recovered. “Enquiries are ongoing.”
