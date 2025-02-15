Man, 23, arrested after Audi car stolen in Cupar

A man has been arrested after an Audi car was stolen in Cupar.

The car was reported stolen from the Fife town’s Crossgate on Friday.

The Audi was later spotted being driven in Tayport.

Officers have since arrested a 23-year-old man in connection.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Friday, February 14, we received a report of an Audi car stolen from Crossgate, Cupar.

“Following enquiries, a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection and the car was recovered.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”