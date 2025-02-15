Pictures reveal aftermath of ‘wilful’ fire at derelict building in Fife town

Pictures have revealed the aftermath of a deliberate fire at a derelict building in Kincardine.

Firefighters worked for more than three hours to tackle the blaze on Friday night.

Police are treating the fire as wilful and have launched an investigation.

The Toll Road building remains taped off.

The structure’s roof was destroyed by the fire while charred pieces of wood can also be seen in the grounds.

Emergency services were called to the incident just before 7pm on Friday.

Fire appliances from Alloa and Tillicoultry were sent to the scene alongside a height appliance from Falkirk.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing into a fire at a derelict building on Toll Road, Kincardine on the evening of Friday, February 14.

“The fire is being treated as wilful.”