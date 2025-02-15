News Pictures reveal aftermath of ‘wilful’ fire at derelict building in Fife town Police have launched an investigation. By Ellidh Aitken February 15 2025, 3:15pm February 15 2025, 3:15pm Share Pictures reveal aftermath of ‘wilful’ fire at derelict building in Fife town Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5183542/pictures-aftermath-fire-derelict-building-kincardine/ Copy Link 0 comment The roof of the building has been destroyed. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Pictures have revealed the aftermath of a deliberate fire at a derelict building in Kincardine. Firefighters worked for more than three hours to tackle the blaze on Friday night. Police are treating the fire as wilful and have launched an investigation. The Toll Road building remains taped off. The structure’s roof was destroyed by the fire while charred pieces of wood can also be seen in the grounds. The building’s roof has been destroyed. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The derelict property remains taped off. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The building on Toll Road. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Police have launched an investigation into the fire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Charred pieces of wood outside the property. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Firefighters tackled the blaze for more than three hours. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Emergency services were called to the incident just before 7pm on Friday. Fire appliances from Alloa and Tillicoultry were sent to the scene alongside a height appliance from Falkirk. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing into a fire at a derelict building on Toll Road, Kincardine on the evening of Friday, February 14. “The fire is being treated as wilful.”
