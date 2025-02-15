Appeal to find woman, 24, after ‘out of character’ disappearance from Angus village

An appeal has been launched to find a woman who has been reported missing from an Angus village.

Danielle Gaffar, 24, was last seen at around 6.15pm on Friday in the Tealing area, north of Dundee.

She is described as around 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build with long black hair.

When last seen, Danielle was wearing a dark-coloured puffer jacket.

Police Scotland Inspector Grant McGaughay said: “It is out of character for Danielle not to be in touch with family or friends and I would appeal to anyone who may have any information on her whereabouts to please contact police.

“I would also appeal to Danielle to please contact us to let us know you’re safe and well.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1797 of Friday, 14 February, 2025.