Dundee pub owners reveal plans for new summer music festival

Plans for a new music festival across pubs and venues across Dundee have been revealed.

Dundee Music Festival is being launched by businessmen Scott Townshend and Tahir Ramzan.

The event, sponsored by Dundee-based JF Kegs, will take place on June 27 and 28.

It will feature live performances from bands and DJs in various participating pubs.

Dundee Music Festival to feature live performances in city pubs

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “The aim of the event is to get live music and DJs on in venues across the city to showcase local talent and keep music free and accessible for everyone in Dundee.

“Since announcing the event on social media the feedback received from venues and musicians has been tremendous and I’m sure the local community will embrace Dundee Music Festival making it a success for years to come.

“We expect the event to grow year on year and hopefully we can get it up to the same level as the famous Dundee Blues Bonanza once was. ”

Dundee Blues Bonanza was once billed as Europe’s biggest free blues festival and took place across dozens of bars and pubs but ended several years ago.

The Dundee Music Festival Facebook page says: “Dundee Music Festival is a free event open to all pubs and venues in the city, celebrating Dundee’s vibrant music scene.

“Join us for a weekend of live performances, featuring great talent across various venues.”

The event was previously set to take place in May, the same weekend as Dundee Dance Event, but has since changed dates.

A post on social media said: “After many bands and bars contacted us to give their feedback and wanting to take part, we have now amended the date.

“We will be doing an official launch next week.

“All bars can take part for free and push their own music policy creating a real festival feel in the city centre.

“Please message us direct to take part and someone will come to see you.

“We will push all bars equally for this event and create a fantastic and much needed pub crawl focusing on live music.

“If you need help with acts please message us also.”

Scott Townshend took over Sandy’s Bar in Lochee last year and also owns Groucho’s pub on Nethergate alongside Jimmy Fyffe.

Meanwhile, Tahir Ramzan is the owner of Casa nightclub.