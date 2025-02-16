Dundee pub owners reveal plans for new summer music festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pub owners reveal plans for new summer music festival

Dundee Music Festival will take place on June 27 and 28. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Tahir Ramzan is working on the new event. Image: Supplied
Tahir Ramzan is working on the new event. Image: Supplied

Plans for a new music festival across pubs and venues across Dundee have been revealed.

Dundee Music Festival is being launched by businessmen Scott Townshend and Tahir Ramzan.

The event, sponsored by Dundee-based JF Kegs, will take place on June 27 and 28.

It will feature live performances from bands and DJs in various participating pubs.

Dundee Music Festival to feature live performances in city pubs

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “The aim of the event is to get live music and DJs on in venues across the city to showcase local talent and keep music free and accessible for everyone in Dundee.

“Since announcing the event on social media the feedback received from venues and musicians has been tremendous and I’m sure the local community will embrace Dundee Music Festival making it a success for years to come.

“We expect the event to grow year on year and hopefully we can get it up to the same level as the famous Dundee Blues Bonanza once was. ”

Dundee Blues Bonanza was once billed as Europe’s biggest free blues festival and took place across dozens of bars and pubs but ended several years ago.

The Dundee Music Festival Facebook page says: “Dundee Music Festival is a free event open to all pubs and venues in the city, celebrating Dundee’s vibrant music scene.

“Join us for a weekend of live performances, featuring great talent across various venues.”

Scott Townshend (left) is one of the faces behind the new festival. Image: Paul Reid

The event was previously set to take place in May, the same weekend as Dundee Dance Event, but has since changed dates.

post on social media said: “After many bands and bars contacted us to give their feedback and wanting to take part, we have now amended the date.

“We will be doing an official launch next week.

“All bars can take part for free and push their own music policy creating a real festival feel in the city centre.

“Please message us direct to take part and someone will come to see you.

“We will push all bars equally for this event and create a fantastic and much needed pub crawl focusing on live music.

“If you need help with acts please message us also.”

Scott Townshend took over Sandy’s Bar in Lochee last year and also owns Groucho’s pub on Nethergate alongside Jimmy Fyffe.

Meanwhile, Tahir Ramzan is the owner of Casa nightclub.

