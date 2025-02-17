Sir Tom Jones to headline as Dundee Waterfront to host live music over three days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Sir Tom Jones to headline as Dundee Waterfront to host live music over three days

The 84-year-old will play at Slessor Gardens in July.

By Andrew Robson
Welsh singer Tom Jones will headline the gig in Dundee.
The Welsh singer will headline the gig. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Legendary Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones will headline a show at Dundee Waterfront this summer.

Slessor Gardens will play host to the event on Sunday July 27 as part of the musician’s Defy Explanation tour.

The show is part of the Discovery Festival, which already has a host of big-name acts earmarked for the Friday.

Ocean Colour Scene and Scots rockers The Fratellis – best known for their hit Chelsea Dagger – have signed up for the Friday.

And 80s Calling! on the Saturday will make it a three days of music to remember at the Waterfront.

Ocean Colour Scene will also play at the Discovery Festival.
Ocean Colour Scene will also play at the Discovery Festival. Image: Liz Hobbs Group

Discovery Festival and 80s Calling! schedule

  • Friday July 25: Ocean Colour Scene, The Fratellis, White Lies and Cammy Barnes.
  • Saturday July 26: 80s Calling! with The Human League, ABC, The Christians, Big Country, Toyah, Altered Images and T’Pau
  • Sunday July 27: Tom Jones, more artists TBC

A spokesperson for organiser Liz Hobbs Group said: “We’re thrilled to announce a third and final day of incredible music at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens, rounding off the weekend with a legendary performance from Sir Tom Jones.

“It’s set to be an unforgettable weekend, and we can’t wait for fans to come together, sing along to iconic classics, and celebrate an amazing few days of live music in Dundee.”

General tickets are priced at £55 plus booking fee and will go on sale at 10am on Friday February 21.

The Courier has taken a look at other big events taking place across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2025.

More from News

Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA
Nurse suing NHS Fife over trans changing room row faces sack this week
Police car.
Air ambulance and resuscitation team at incident near Coupar Angus
Icy patches are likely on some untreated roads and pavements.
Snow and ice warning for parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Ryan Byrne
Dundee sex attacker finally sentenced after victim's six-and-a-half year wait for justice
Kirrie crash
Kirriemuir street closed due to two-car crash
Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior
Dog walker, 74, sexually assaulted woman on dark Fife street
Dariusz Niklewicz
Drunk who flashed at teen skaters in Forfar put on sex offenders register
Montrose bridge incident
Montrose bridge re-opens after police incident
Jordan Johnstone.
EXCLUSIVE: Man acquitted of killing sister in Perthshire changes story about murder weapon
The northbound A90 near Brechin is to undergo repairs this week. Image: Google
Junction closure and contraflow during £600,000 A90 roadworks at Brechin this week

Conversation