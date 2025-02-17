Sir Tom Jones to headline as Dundee Waterfront to host live music over three days

Legendary Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones will headline a show at Dundee Waterfront this summer.

Slessor Gardens will play host to the event on Sunday July 27 as part of the musician’s Defy Explanation tour.

The show is part of the Discovery Festival, which already has a host of big-name acts earmarked for the Friday.

Ocean Colour Scene and Scots rockers The Fratellis – best known for their hit Chelsea Dagger – have signed up for the Friday.

And 80s Calling! on the Saturday will make it a three days of music to remember at the Waterfront.

Discovery Festival and 80s Calling! schedule

Friday July 25: Ocean Colour Scene, The Fratellis, White Lies and Cammy Barnes.

A spokesperson for organiser Liz Hobbs Group said: “We’re thrilled to announce a third and final day of incredible music at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens, rounding off the weekend with a legendary performance from Sir Tom Jones.

“It’s set to be an unforgettable weekend, and we can’t wait for fans to come together, sing along to iconic classics, and celebrate an amazing few days of live music in Dundee.”

General tickets are priced at £55 plus booking fee and will go on sale at 10am on Friday February 21.

