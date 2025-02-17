Dundee sex attacker finally sentenced after victim’s six-and-a-half year wait for justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee sex attacker finally sentenced after victim’s six-and-a-half year wait for justice

Ryan Byrne's victim has waited more than 80 months for justice since he inflicted a terrifying attack on her in the grounds of the University of Dundee in 2018.

By Ciaran Shanks
A Dundee sexual predator who avoided sentencing for 17 months has been given a community payback order.

Ryan Byrne’s victim has waited more than six-and-a-half years for justice since he inflicted a terrifying attack on her in the grounds of the University of Dundee in 2018.

Byrne previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court in September 2023 to carrying out the sexual assault.

However, numerous delays blighted the case including Byrne’s repeated failure to attend court and comply with psychiatric reports.

The 44-year-old spent periods in custody after incurring the wrath of Sheriff Alastair Carmichael who grew tired of the setbacks.

Tricked police

The court previously heard how Byrne – who also triggered a firearms incident at his home in 2020 – followed his victim, grabbed her from behind and restrained her while trying to place his hands down the front of her trousers.

Byrne, who claimed to have served in the armed forces, was stopped after a witness shouted over to him.

He managed to trick police into letting him go after he was found lying on the ground outside the former Globe bar on West Port.

Byrne, no longer represented by solicitors, told officers: “I saw the guy grabbing the girl. I ran after him but I couldn’t catch him.”

The creep’s partner had previously been allowed to speak on his behalf and claimed they had not been able to arrange psychiatrist appointments.

He last appeared in court in December and returned to the dock on Friday, February 14 after the reports were finally completed.

Placed on register

Byrne sat with his arms resting on the dock and appeared emotional when addressed by Sheriff Carmichael.

The sheriff said: “These were two serious offences.

“After several delays, I now have a completed psychiatric report which will allow me to sentence you.

“It’s clear you do have some problems which contributed as to why you committed these offences.

“I can make a community payback order with supervision.”

Byrne was placed on social work supervision for 12 months and made subject to the sex offender’s register for the same time period.

