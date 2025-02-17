Dundee sex attacker finally sentenced after victim’s six-and-a-half year wait for justice

A Dundee sexual predator who avoided sentencing for 17 months has been given a community payback order.

Ryan Byrne’s victim has waited more than six-and-a-half years for justice since he inflicted a terrifying attack on her in the grounds of the University of Dundee in 2018.

Byrne previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court in September 2023 to carrying out the sexual assault.

However, numerous delays blighted the case including Byrne’s repeated failure to attend court and comply with psychiatric reports.

The 44-year-old spent periods in custody after incurring the wrath of Sheriff Alastair Carmichael who grew tired of the setbacks.

Tricked police

The court previously heard how Byrne – who also triggered a firearms incident at his home in 2020 – followed his victim, grabbed her from behind and restrained her while trying to place his hands down the front of her trousers.

Byrne, who claimed to have served in the armed forces, was stopped after a witness shouted over to him.

He managed to trick police into letting him go after he was found lying on the ground outside the former Globe bar on West Port.

Byrne, no longer represented by solicitors, told officers: “I saw the guy grabbing the girl. I ran after him but I couldn’t catch him.”

The creep’s partner had previously been allowed to speak on his behalf and claimed they had not been able to arrange psychiatrist appointments.

He last appeared in court in December and returned to the dock on Friday, February 14 after the reports were finally completed.

Placed on register

Byrne sat with his arms resting on the dock and appeared emotional when addressed by Sheriff Carmichael.

The sheriff said: “These were two serious offences.

“After several delays, I now have a completed psychiatric report which will allow me to sentence you.

“It’s clear you do have some problems which contributed as to why you committed these offences.

“I can make a community payback order with supervision.”

Byrne was placed on social work supervision for 12 months and made subject to the sex offender’s register for the same time period.

