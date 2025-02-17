Snow and ice warning for parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snow and ice warning for parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Snow flurries are expected to turn heavier.

By Andrew Robson
Icy patches are likely on some untreated roads and pavements.
Icy patches are likely on some untreated roads and pavements. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Drivers across Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been warned to expect difficult conditions after a snow and ice warning was issued across the region.

The Met Office yellow alert will be in place from 3am until noon on Tuesday, affecting morning commutes.

The warning covers parts of Perthshire, Angus, Fire and Stirlingshire.

The yellow snow and ice alert across Perthshire, Stirlingshire, Angus
The areas covered by the yellow snow and ice alert. Image: Met Office

Although the warning does not cover Dundee, temperatures in the city will peak at a chilly 2C on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office warning says: “Snow flurries will probably turn heavier for a time during Tuesday morning, leading to a covering of snow in some places.

“Most likely in the 0-1cm range in lowland areas, whilst 1-5cm is possible in places above 200m.

“In addition, freezing rain, especially in the southern part of the region, is likely to cause icy surfaces in a few places and could make for difficult driving conditions, even on treated roads.

“Freezing rain and snow is expected to ease by Tuesday afternoon, with conditions improving.”

Forecasters say injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.

A series of gritters with hilarious names are helping to keep Tayside and Fife’s roads clear during the cold weather.

