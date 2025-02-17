Snow and ice warning for parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Drivers across Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been warned to expect difficult conditions after a snow and ice warning was issued across the region.

The Met Office yellow alert will be in place from 3am until noon on Tuesday, affecting morning commutes.

The warning covers parts of Perthshire, Angus, Fire and Stirlingshire.

Although the warning does not cover Dundee, temperatures in the city will peak at a chilly 2C on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office warning says: “Snow flurries will probably turn heavier for a time during Tuesday morning, leading to a covering of snow in some places.

“Most likely in the 0-1cm range in lowland areas, whilst 1-5cm is possible in places above 200m.

“In addition, freezing rain, especially in the southern part of the region, is likely to cause icy surfaces in a few places and could make for difficult driving conditions, even on treated roads.

“Freezing rain and snow is expected to ease by Tuesday afternoon, with conditions improving.”

Forecasters say injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.

A series of gritters with hilarious names are helping to keep Tayside and Fife’s roads clear during the cold weather.