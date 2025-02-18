Angus Planning Ahead: Popular craft shop expansion and solar farm approved

The long-established Letham Craft Shop is to be expanded after celebrating 50 years in business.

It was founded by Helene Sturrock in 1974 and has become a magnet for craftspeople from Angus and beyond.

It is now run by her son, Bill, and employs 16 people.

New plans to create a new cafe, provide extra shop space and improve car parking have now received the go-ahead.

The application was unanimously approved by development standards committee councillors.

The committee was asked to consider 20 letters of objection relating to a ‘green road’ which runs past the back of the Auldbar Road premises.

Mr Sturrock said the ground belongs to the premises.

He gave an assurance that access for walkers, cyclists, and horse riders would be maintained.

Costa Arbroath outlet

Coffee giant Costa is planning a new outlet in Arbroath.

The firm has lodged an application for signs at a drive-thru in the town’s new £16 million retail park.

It is currently under construction beside the A92 Dundee Road.

Home Bargains will anchor the retail park.

It will also include an Aldi supermarket, builder’s merchant and parking for more than 300 cars.

Brechin craft and baking shop

Approval has been granted for a new craft and baking outlet in Brechin town centre.

Memories and Meringues is to take over the shop at 11 High Street.

The ground floor will be used for the sale of handmade crafts and gifts.

The first floor is to be used for storage, and the second floor for baking a selection of items to sell at markets where the business is already established.

Cakes and traybakes will not be sold from the shop.

Tina Christian’s application was approved under delegated powers.

Planning officials said it would bring a vacant premises in the conservation area back into acceptable use.

Montrose maltings expansion

Glenesk Maltings has secured permission for an expansion to its site near Montrose.

The Boortmalt Glenesk facility on Kinnaber Road, Hillside produces malt, peated malt, and malt pellet by-products used for livestock feed.

The new development will include an additional kiln, three silos, a water tank, and lay-down area.

Peat bays and an internal haul road will also be created. The existing car park area is to be relocated.

The new facilities will allow an increase in production to around 60,000 tonnes annually.

Arbroath solar scheme and battery storage

Councillors voted through a 20MW solar farm and battery energy storage scheme near Arbroath.

Farmer Peter Stirling’s Denfield proposal was a revised layout for a proposal first submitted in 2023.

The solar array will be sited on farmland northwest of Arbroath, near to the RM Condor base of 45 Commando.

A number of objections were lodged from people living close by in Denfield and Milllfield.

Their concerns included the visual impact of the development and the use of prime farmland.

Fears were also raised around possible contamination of the Hercules Burn in the event of a fire at the site.

The planning committee applied a condition which requires the developer to prevent any untreated water from entering the burn.

The solar farm may not be able to secure a grid connection until 2032.

Letham craft shop

Costa Arbroath signs

Brechin craft shop

Montrose maltings

Arbroath solar farm