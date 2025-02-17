Residents hear ‘explosions’ as van destroyed in fire on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Residents hear ‘explosions’ as van destroyed in fire on Dundee street

Police were seen making door-to-door inquiries after the incident.

By James Simpson
Aftermath of a fire at Baffin Terrace, Dundee.
Firefighters and police were called to Baffin Terrace. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A van has been left destroyed by a fire that created “explosions” on a Dundee street.

Residents tried to move their vehicles on Baffin Terrace as the blaze took hold on Sunday night.

Firefighters were scrambled to the scene, near Glebelands Primary School, just before 11pm.

The blaze took place near several homes on Baffin Terrace. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police Scotland confirmed the blaze is being treated as deliberate.

Resident Will Hall said he was “shocked” by the incident that occurred near his front door.

‘Couple of explosions’ heard on Dundee street

The 75-year-old said: “The van has been destroyed and a nearby car has also suffered some damage.

“About half a dozen residents had come out of their homes as the fire took hold.

“There were a couple of explosions from the van.

“It’s a tight street but a fire engine had a managed to come down.

“It’s generally very quiet here, so we were a bit shocked by the events on Sunday night.”

A nearby car had also been damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Another tenant, who did not wish to be named, said police were doing door-to-door inquires in the aftermath of the blaze.

She said: “We were aware of a lot of smoke coming from where the van was parked.

“There was a suggestion if the blaze hadn’t been tackled when it was, this was on the cusp of getting worse.

“I’m thankful nobody was injured.

“Police were doing door-to-door inquires in the aftermath of what happened.”

Police treating Baffin Terrace fire as deliberate

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.15pm on Sunday, 16 February, we received a report of a van on fire on Baffin Terrace, Dundee.

“There were no reports of any injuries and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3376 of 16 February, 2025.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed an appliance from Blackness Road Fire Station was dispatched to the scene.

A spokeswoman confirmed one hose reel jet was used on the fire.

Conversation