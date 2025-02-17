Residents hear ‘explosions’ as van destroyed in fire on Dundee street

A van has been left destroyed by a fire that created “explosions” on a Dundee street.

Residents tried to move their vehicles on Baffin Terrace as the blaze took hold on Sunday night.

Firefighters were scrambled to the scene, near Glebelands Primary School, just before 11pm.

Police Scotland confirmed the blaze is being treated as deliberate.

Resident Will Hall said he was “shocked” by the incident that occurred near his front door.

‘Couple of explosions’ heard on Dundee street

The 75-year-old said: “The van has been destroyed and a nearby car has also suffered some damage.

“About half a dozen residents had come out of their homes as the fire took hold.

“There were a couple of explosions from the van.

“It’s a tight street but a fire engine had a managed to come down.

“It’s generally very quiet here, so we were a bit shocked by the events on Sunday night.”

Another tenant, who did not wish to be named, said police were doing door-to-door inquires in the aftermath of the blaze.

She said: “We were aware of a lot of smoke coming from where the van was parked.

“There was a suggestion if the blaze hadn’t been tackled when it was, this was on the cusp of getting worse.

“I’m thankful nobody was injured.

“Police were doing door-to-door inquires in the aftermath of what happened.”

Police treating Baffin Terrace fire as deliberate

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.15pm on Sunday, 16 February, we received a report of a van on fire on Baffin Terrace, Dundee.

“There were no reports of any injuries and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3376 of 16 February, 2025.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed an appliance from Blackness Road Fire Station was dispatched to the scene.

A spokeswoman confirmed one hose reel jet was used on the fire.