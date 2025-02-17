Perth hotel owners make changes after appearance on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth hotel owners make changes after appearance on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed

Bosses of the Lovat Hotel, which stars this week, have told The Courier about their experiences on the show.

By Lucy Scarlett
The Lovat Hotel management team.
The Lovat Hotel bosses. From left to right: Sharmin Khandaker, Tito Khandaker and Sarah Lownie. Image: Supplied

The owners of a hotel in Perth had a “great experience” on the Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.

The Lovat Hotel on Glasgow Road will feature on the game show this week.

Owner Sharmin Khandaker, 39, and manager Sarah Lownie, 57, competed in the reality series, with the first of five episodes airing on Monday night.

They spoke to The Courier about their excitement, the filming process, and the changes they have made due to the experience.

‘We enjoyed it immensely’, says Perth hotel owner

Sarah and Sharmin said they became friends with the other hotel owners during filming and will stay in contact with them.

The pair said the competition was great fun.

Sharmin said: “It was a totally new experience for both of us, from beginning to end.

“We enjoyed it immensely.

“Honestly, it was a great experience and we learned so much during the filming.”

Sharmin’s husband and hotel co-owner, Tito, said he was not allowed to see his wife for 10 days while shooting took place.

The Lovat Hotel.
The Fair City will feature on Thursday’s episode. Image: Supplied
The Lovat Hotel.
Hoteliers host each other in the show. Image: Supplied

Sarah said she enjoyed learning from the other hotel bosses and taking on board criticism.

She added: “We got to know the other B&Bs, how they were running their business and we were learning from them as well.

“They’re giving us experience and giving us tips where we’re going wrong so that we learn from that.

“Criticism is the best thing to take on because it helps us to learn for the future.”

Channel 4 show inspired change at Lovat Hotel

The Lovat Hotel is the latest of several Tayside and Fife venues to feature on the show.

Sarah has managed the family-run business for four years, while Sharmin and Tito have owned the hotel since 2019.

They all said that appearing on the Channel 4 series inspired them to make adjustments at The Lovat.

The Lovat Hotel.
One of the rooms in The Lovat Hotel. Image: Supplied

Tito, 45, said: “After the show, we feel now we have to change it and we had we also recently launched a new hair and beauty salon in our hotel for both guests and locals.

“We have changed our menu from American-style dishes to include premium steaks from a local supplier.

“We also have a huge free car park with 27 spaces located in the city centre for guests and salon visitors.”

The trio could not disclose any information about the show but said that Thursday and Friday’s episodes would “be good ones.”

The first episode airs tonight on Channel 4.

The Lovat Hotel will be rated by the other hoteliers on Thursday, with the results show on Friday.

All programmes begin at 5pm.

