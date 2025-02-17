Perth hotel owners make changes after appearance on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed

The owners of a hotel in Perth had a “great experience” on the Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.

The Lovat Hotel on Glasgow Road will feature on the game show this week.

Owner Sharmin Khandaker, 39, and manager Sarah Lownie, 57, competed in the reality series, with the first of five episodes airing on Monday night.

They spoke to The Courier about their excitement, the filming process, and the changes they have made due to the experience.

‘We enjoyed it immensely’, says Perth hotel owner

Sarah and Sharmin said they became friends with the other hotel owners during filming and will stay in contact with them.

The pair said the competition was great fun.

Sharmin said: “It was a totally new experience for both of us, from beginning to end.

“We enjoyed it immensely.

“Honestly, it was a great experience and we learned so much during the filming.”

Sharmin’s husband and hotel co-owner, Tito, said he was not allowed to see his wife for 10 days while shooting took place.

Sarah said she enjoyed learning from the other hotel bosses and taking on board criticism.

She added: “We got to know the other B&Bs, how they were running their business and we were learning from them as well.

“They’re giving us experience and giving us tips where we’re going wrong so that we learn from that.

“Criticism is the best thing to take on because it helps us to learn for the future.”

Channel 4 show inspired change at Lovat Hotel

The Lovat Hotel is the latest of several Tayside and Fife venues to feature on the show.

Sarah has managed the family-run business for four years, while Sharmin and Tito have owned the hotel since 2019.

They all said that appearing on the Channel 4 series inspired them to make adjustments at The Lovat.

Tito, 45, said: “After the show, we feel now we have to change it and we had we also recently launched a new hair and beauty salon in our hotel for both guests and locals.

“We have changed our menu from American-style dishes to include premium steaks from a local supplier.

“We also have a huge free car park with 27 spaces located in the city centre for guests and salon visitors.”

The trio could not disclose any information about the show but said that Thursday and Friday’s episodes would “be good ones.”

The first episode airs tonight on Channel 4.

The Lovat Hotel will be rated by the other hoteliers on Thursday, with the results show on Friday.

All programmes begin at 5pm.