Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry faces uncertain future after ‘sudden closure’

Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry appears to have suddenly closed.

The Brook Street restaurant faces an uncertain future just six months after owner Jamie Scott vowed it would remain open, despite parent company Raliad Ltd going into liquidation.

Several customers have been unable to get in touch with Sandbanks Brasserie to use gift vouchers.

The MasterChef winner has also refused to respond to several requests for comment by The Courier.

The Dundee restaurant, which was acquired by Mr Scott and his wife Kelly in May 2023, is marked as “permanently closed” on Google.

It was shut when The Courier visited the venue on the evening of Valentine’s Day – one of the busiest nights of the year for the restaurant industry.

However, no closure of the premises has been announced on social media and there are no signs on the locked entrance.

Nothing has been posted on Sandbanks Brasserie’s Facebook or Instagram pages since New Year’s Day. Before this date, they were used regularly.

There is also no availability for customers trying to make a reservation using the booking website OpenTable

One resident claimed: “It hasn’t been open since early January.

“We tried to book a table for February and after several emails, I received a call from a woman who stated that the restaurant would not be open this year.

“What about people who bought vouchers for Christmas?”

Sandbanks Brasserie would be second Jamie Scott restaurant to suddenly close

Jamie and Kelly Scott’s company Raliad Ltd went into liquidation in July 2024 after accruing a debt of more than £120,000.

At the time Mr Scott promised that the venue would remain open, with the restaurant and company assets transferred to a related entity.

The couple also owns The Newport Bakery and Dockyard Street Food in Arbroath and previously faced criticism when The Newport Restaurant in Newport suddenly closed in April 2024.

Guests who had booked overnight stays were also critical about how refunds were handled.

Have you been affected by the apparent closure of Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry? Get in touch at livenews@thecourier.co.uk.