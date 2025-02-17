Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry faces uncertain future after ‘sudden closure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry faces uncertain future after ‘sudden closure’

Customers have been unable to contact MasterChef winner Jamie Scott's restaurant.

By Finn Nixon
The Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
The Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry appears to have suddenly closed.

The Brook Street restaurant faces an uncertain future just six months after owner Jamie Scott vowed it would remain open, despite parent company Raliad Ltd going into liquidation.

Several customers have been unable to get in touch with Sandbanks Brasserie to use gift vouchers.

No information about the closure of the Sandbanks Brasserie has been posted at its entrance. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

The MasterChef winner has also refused to respond to several requests for comment by The Courier.

The Dundee restaurant, which was acquired by Mr Scott and his wife Kelly in May 2023, is marked as “permanently closed” on Google.

It was shut when The Courier visited the venue on the evening of Valentine’s Day – one of the busiest nights of the year for the restaurant industry.

Kelly and Jamie Scott in the Sandbanks Brasserie. Image: Jamie Scott

However, no closure of the premises has been announced on social media and there are no signs on the locked entrance.

Nothing has been posted on Sandbanks Brasserie’s Facebook or Instagram pages since New Year’s Day. Before this date, they were used regularly.

There is also no availability for customers trying to make a reservation using the booking website OpenTable

One resident claimed: “It hasn’t been open since early January.

“We tried to book a table for February and after several emails, I received a call from a woman who stated that the restaurant would not be open this year.

“What about people who bought vouchers for Christmas?”

Sandbanks Brasserie would be second Jamie Scott restaurant to suddenly close

Jamie and Kelly Scott’s company Raliad Ltd went into liquidation in July 2024 after accruing a debt of more than £120,000.

At the time Mr Scott promised that the venue would remain open, with the restaurant and company assets transferred to a related entity.

The couple also owns The Newport Bakery and Dockyard Street Food in Arbroath and previously faced criticism when The Newport Restaurant in Newport suddenly closed in April 2024.

Guests who had booked overnight stays were also critical about how refunds were handled.

Have you been affected by the apparent closure of Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry? Get in touch at livenews@thecourier.co.uk.

