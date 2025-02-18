Angus XL Bully hub appeal confirmed as owner reveals dogs are being housed for free

A dog lover fighting to set up Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary has confirmed she will challenge a licence refusal for the premises near Forfar.

Kerryanne Shaw says she will not allow any of the 23 animals currently at Happas Canine Centre to be removed or destroyed.

The dogs – not all of which are XL Bullies – are now being kept there without any appropriate licence.

It follows Angus Council’s rejection of an animal welfare licence application last week.

Civic licensing councillors agreed with an inspector’s view that a licence for the kennels was not appropriate.

We can also reveal that the All Bullies Charity Rescue behind the sanctuary bid is being given rent-free use of the kennels.

Licence refusal ‘massive blow’ to bully sanctuary

Ms Shaw heads the charity and relocated to Angus last year to pursue the sanctuary plan.

She had initially declined to comment on the prospect of an appeal.

But in a post on the charity’s Facebook page, she confirmed a lawyer has been instructed to challenge the licence refusal.

The appeal must be submitted within 28 days.

Ms Shaw said: “While I am extremely disappointed and frustrated, we have not given up hope.

“Our solicitor is currently reviewing everything to determine what the next best steps are. We remain hopeful we can turn this massive blow around.

“At no point and under no circumstances will any of the dogs be seized or destroyed.

“We thank you all for your support up until now and hope that you will continue to support us so we can prove them all wrong,” she said.

Civic licensing councillors unanimously rejected the licence application, having previously deferred a decision on the matter.

It followed two damning inspections of the rural facility 70 days apart.

The visits highlighted worries around Ms Shaw being solely responsible for the large dogs there.

Happas kennels currently on loan

Meanwhile, the owner of Happas Canine Centre said the kennels are being loaned to the charity while attempts to secure the licence continue.

Jeremy Barron previously held an animal boarding permit for the premises. It expired at the end of last year.

The XL Bully sanctuary plan proposed a lease of the kennels.

Mr Barron declined to comment when approached about the latest development.

He confirmed, however, that there is currently no charge being made for housing the dogs in the facility.

The Scottish SPCA has also confirmed it has not had any involvement with Happas kennels since an investigation into complaints about conditions there in early 2024.