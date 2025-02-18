Angus XL Bully hub appeal confirmed as owner reveals dogs are being housed for free

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus XL Bully hub appeal confirmed as owner reveals dogs are being housed for free

A challenge on the refusal to grant a licence for Happas Canine Centre near Forfar will be submitted to the Sheriff Court.

By Graham Brown
Kerryanne Shaw has confirmed she will appeal the licence refusal.
A dog lover fighting to set up Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary has confirmed she will challenge a licence refusal for the premises near Forfar.

Kerryanne Shaw says she will not allow any of the 23 animals currently at Happas Canine Centre to be removed or destroyed.

The dogs – not all of which are XL Bullies – are now being kept there without any appropriate licence.

It follows Angus Council’s rejection of an animal welfare licence application last week.

Civic licensing councillors agreed with an inspector’s view that a licence for the kennels was not appropriate.

We can also reveal that the All Bullies Charity Rescue behind the sanctuary bid is being given rent-free use of the kennels.

Licence refusal ‘massive blow’ to bully sanctuary

Ms Shaw heads the charity and relocated to Angus last year to pursue the sanctuary plan.

She had initially declined to comment on the prospect of an appeal.

But in a post on the charity’s Facebook page, she confirmed a lawyer has been instructed to challenge the licence refusal.

The appeal must be submitted within 28 days.

Ms Shaw said: “While I am extremely disappointed and frustrated, we have not given up hope.

“Our solicitor is currently reviewing everything to determine what the next best steps are. We remain hopeful we can turn this massive blow around.

Happas Canine Centre sits off the A90 between Forfar and Dundee. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“At no point and under no circumstances will any of the dogs be seized or destroyed.

“We thank you all for your support up until now and hope that you will continue to support us so we can prove them all wrong,” she said.

Civic licensing councillors unanimously rejected the licence application, having previously deferred a decision on the matter.

It followed two damning inspections of the rural facility 70 days apart.

The visits highlighted worries around Ms Shaw being solely responsible for the large dogs there.

Happas kennels currently on loan

Meanwhile, the owner of Happas Canine Centre said the kennels are being loaned to the charity while attempts to secure the licence continue.

Jeremy Barron previously held an animal boarding permit for the premises. It expired at the end of last year.

The XL Bully sanctuary plan proposed a lease of the kennels.

Mr Barron declined to comment when approached about the latest development.

He confirmed, however, that there is currently no charge being made for housing the dogs in the facility.

The Scottish SPCA has also confirmed it has not had any involvement with Happas kennels since an investigation into complaints about conditions there in early 2024.

