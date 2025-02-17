Dunfermline and Raith Rovers players unite in bid to tackle anti-social behaviour after trouble at Fife derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline and Raith Rovers players unite in bid to tackle anti-social behaviour after trouble at Fife derby

Players joined police at the Rivals United event, just weeks after officers were assaulted and pyrotechnics thrown at a match.

By Ben MacDonald & Thomas Mccann
Rivals United event in Dunfermline attended by Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic
Kids from Fife schools participated in the Rivals United event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic have joined Police Scotland in a new project tackling anti-social behaviour at football matches.

Players joined officers at the Rivals United event at Pitreavie training ground in Dunfermline on Monday.

Around 110 pupils from schools across Kirkcaldy and west Fife participated in the event, which was organised just weeks after trouble at the Fife derby.

Kids as young as 13 were arrested for attacking police officers and setting off pyrotechnics.

During today’s event, interactive workshops and discussions covered key topics such as anti-social behaviour, racism, and mental health awareness.

The pupils sat through discussions about anti-social behaviour at matches. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The pupils were then put through their paces during coaching sessions. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Raith players (L-R) Lewis Vaughan, Findlay Pollock, Jamie Gullen and Ross Matthews with some of the kids. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunfermline midfielder Matty Todd chats with the pupils. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Players from both clubs also led coaching sessions, giving participants the chance to learn about teamwork, respect and making positive choices.

John Nichol, community sergeant at Cowdenbeath Police Station, said: “I think it’s important to understand why people get involved in anti-social behaviour.

“We can then look into addressing it and help young people make better choices in terms of what the true repercussions are.

Fife football clubs tackle anti-social behaviour with police

“People won’t think about the consequences their actions have on the football clubs. They might get fined or suffer property damage.

“Any form of intervention like this is going to give a much better opportunity to divert from anti-social behaviour.”

Cowdenbeath community sergeant John Nicol. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Cowdenbeath football fan Calvin Keenan, 14, felt that the event was helpful.

He said: “They (football fans) can be pals, but a rivalry is a rivalry – they’re going to dislike each other. I think they can still be pals though.

“I think it’s just the youth. You can see on social media that people want to be involved with hooliganism.

“I never knew some of the stuff police were saying about the use of pyrotechnics.

“They’re really dangerous.”

Calvin Keenan enjoyed the event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tobias Cossar learned about the difficulties of leaving hooliganism.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Tobias Cossar, 14, has attended several Dunfermline matches.

He said: “We got a good idea of the consequences, how easy it is to get involved (with hooliganism) and how difficult it is to get out.”

