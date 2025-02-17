Dunfermline and Raith Rovers players unite in bid to tackle anti-social behaviour after trouble at Fife derby

Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic have joined Police Scotland in a new project tackling anti-social behaviour at football matches.

Players joined officers at the Rivals United event at Pitreavie training ground in Dunfermline on Monday.

Around 110 pupils from schools across Kirkcaldy and west Fife participated in the event, which was organised just weeks after trouble at the Fife derby.

Kids as young as 13 were arrested for attacking police officers and setting off pyrotechnics.

During today’s event, interactive workshops and discussions covered key topics such as anti-social behaviour, racism, and mental health awareness.

Players from both clubs also led coaching sessions, giving participants the chance to learn about teamwork, respect and making positive choices.

John Nichol, community sergeant at Cowdenbeath Police Station, said: “I think it’s important to understand why people get involved in anti-social behaviour.

“We can then look into addressing it and help young people make better choices in terms of what the true repercussions are.

“People won’t think about the consequences their actions have on the football clubs. They might get fined or suffer property damage.

“Any form of intervention like this is going to give a much better opportunity to divert from anti-social behaviour.”

Cowdenbeath football fan Calvin Keenan, 14, felt that the event was helpful.

He said: “They (football fans) can be pals, but a rivalry is a rivalry – they’re going to dislike each other. I think they can still be pals though.

“I think it’s just the youth. You can see on social media that people want to be involved with hooliganism.

“I never knew some of the stuff police were saying about the use of pyrotechnics.

“They’re really dangerous.”

Tobias Cossar, 14, has attended several Dunfermline matches.

He said: “We got a good idea of the consequences, how easy it is to get involved (with hooliganism) and how difficult it is to get out.”