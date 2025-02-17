Fife taxi drivers ‘illegally operating in Dundee’ as council launches probe

Fife taxi drivers ‘have been spotted umpteen times operating in Dundee’.

A probe has been launched after Dundee drivers claimed there is illegal competition for hires.

The Courier has seen a video showing a driver with a Fife licensed plate being confronted by a driver in Dundee.

Fife taxis and private hires fitted with a taximeter must display Fife Council plates and adhere to specific tariffs, which differ from those set in Dundee.

Taxi licences are granted by local authorities, and it is illegal for drivers to “deliberately ply for trade in another licensing area in Scotland.”

Exceptions apply if a driver receives a request while in the area where they are licensed, is picking up or dropping off a passenger in their area, or is returning to their area after completing a journey.

Chris Elder, who represents several taxi drivers through Unite the Union, said there have been problems with Fife drivers operating in Dundee since the Covid pandemic.

He said: “There have been several incidents reported to Fife Council.

“This one that was filmed has given us more evidence to highlight the problem and I’ve also sent this to the police.

“Fife drivers have been spotted umpteen times operating in Dundee.

“The excuse seems to be they’re carrying out food deliveries.

“At the end of the day they are not licensed to operate in Dundee – why are they not doing food deliveries in their own boundaries?

“We’ve recently launched our “No Excuse For Abuse” campaign and I would urge passengers to ask to see taxi drivers’ badges if they have any concerns.

“Fife drivers shouldn’t be stopping and picking up passengers in Dundee.

“If there is an incident in the cab passengers might automatically assume it was a Dundee taxi they were in.

“It’s concerning that this is happening and potentially impacting on the livelihoods of local drivers.”

Dundee City Council confirmed the matter has been referred to Fife Council.

Gillian Love, miscellaneous licensing lead officer for Fife Council said: “We’ll investigate this and take appropriate action if necessary.”