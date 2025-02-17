Fife taxi drivers ‘illegally operating in Dundee’ as council launches probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife taxi drivers ‘illegally operating in Dundee’ as council launches probe

Dundee drivers claim Fife drivers have been operating locally, affecting their livelihoods.

By James Simpson
Chris Elder represents several taxi drivers through Unite the Union. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife taxi drivers ‘have been spotted umpteen times operating in Dundee’.

A probe has been launched after Dundee drivers claimed there is illegal competition for hires.

The Courier has seen a video showing a driver with a Fife licensed plate being confronted by a driver in Dundee.

Dundee taxi rank
The taxi rank at Dundee’s Nethergate.

Fife taxis and private hires fitted with a taximeter must display Fife Council plates and adhere to specific tariffs, which differ from those set in Dundee.

Taxi licences are granted by local authorities, and it is illegal for drivers to “deliberately ply for trade in another licensing area in Scotland.”

Exceptions apply if a driver receives a request while in the area where they are licensed, is picking up or dropping off a passenger in their area, or is returning to their area after completing a journey.

Chris Elder, who represents several taxi drivers through Unite the Union, said there have been problems with Fife drivers operating in Dundee since the Covid pandemic.

Concern over claims Fife taxi drivers are illegally operating in Dundee

He said: “There have been several incidents reported to Fife Council.

“This one that was filmed has given us more evidence to highlight the problem and I’ve also sent this to the police.

“Fife drivers have been spotted umpteen times operating in Dundee.

“The excuse seems to be they’re carrying out food deliveries.

“At the end of the day they are not licensed to operate in Dundee – why are they not doing food deliveries in their own boundaries?

“We’ve recently launched our “No Excuse For Abuse” campaign and I would urge passengers to ask to see taxi drivers’ badges if they have any concerns.

“Fife drivers shouldn’t be stopping and picking up passengers in Dundee.

“If there is an incident in the cab passengers might automatically assume it was a Dundee taxi they were in.

“It’s concerning that this is happening and potentially impacting on the livelihoods of local drivers.”

Dundee City Council confirmed the matter has been referred to Fife Council.

Gillian Love, miscellaneous licensing lead officer for Fife Council said:  “We’ll investigate this and take appropriate action if necessary.”

