Bid to transform Cupar’s former Argos store into innovative food station

The 20,000 sq ft building could house local producers as well as Cupar Foodbank.

By Claire Warrender
Tony Miklinski, left, and Steve Blake outside the proposed premises for Cupar Food Station
Tony Miklinski of Cupar Development Trust, left, and Cupar Foodbank manager Steve Blake outside the old Argos store. Image: Supplied.

The former Cupar Argos store could be transformed into the home of an innovative new food project.

Volunteers behind the Cupar Food Station idea are launching a three-month study into its feasibility.

Ambitions include allowing local producers to showcase and sell their wares from the 20,000 sq ft Ferguson Square building.

The former Argos store in Cupar could become a food hub
The former Argos store in Cupar could become a food station. Image: Google.

However, Cupar Foodbank will also move in – allowing it to expand to help even more people.

Meanwhile, health and social care providers will help look at the potential for GPs to prescribe fresh fruit and vegetables.

Those would then be distributed from the town centre food hub.

The project is the brainchild of Cupar Development Trust, who say it will bring food and drink to the heart of the town.

However, it will also transform the area by reusing a building which has lain empty for almost five years.

Bringing food and drink to the heart of Cupar

Trust chairman Tony Miklinski says the ambition is to create a “unique, vibrant and engaging space”.

Cupar is a historic market town, built on farming and food, and is blessed to be in an area surrounded by a wealth of award-winning producers and suppliers,” he said.

“The concept of the Cupar Food Station is to have food and drink at the very heart of the town, showcasing provenance at the same time as enabling support for those most in need.

Cupar Foodbank has been involved in discussions from the start.

It provides emergency support to people across north east Fife and needs new premises to meet demand.

Manager Steve Blake said “The dilapidated state of our current building, combined with the restrictive layout, means we are at a critical point.”

Cupar residents, business and organisations will have the chance to be involved in the study.

More information will be published through the CuparNow channel.

Conversation