Plan for new Glenrothes high schools scrapped under Fife Council budget plans

Labour says the council can no longer afford to replace Glenrothes and Glenwood high schools.

By Claire Warrender
Glenrothes High School, Fife
Glenrothes High School opened in 1966. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Long-standing plans to replace two ageing Glenrothes secondary schools will be scrapped under Fife Council budget plans.

New-build Glenrothes and Glenwood high schools have been a local authority priority since 2016.

Both were built in the 1960s and are said to be in dire need of an upgrade.

Glenwood High School opened in 1962. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

However, the council’s plan for one merged school for 1,600 pupils failed to receive Scottish Government funding in 2023.

And Labour leader David Ross says this means it is no longer affordable.

He said: “We applied for money to replace Glenwood and Glenrothes schools, but that was turned down by the Government.

“Now we need to put money into refurbishing them instead.”

Major improvements to the notorious Standing Stane Road will also be abandoned if the Labour budget is approved on Thursday.

And £3 million previously pledged for new destination playparks will be cut.

Anger at Glenrothes high schools announcement

Opposition councillors have reacted with disappointment to the Glenrothes secondary schools’ proposal.

SNP leader Craig Walker said his party is committing £16m for the project in its budget proposals.

“We know £16m won’t cover it but we’re still committed to new schools in Glenrothes and are working with colleagues elsewhere to try to move them along,” he said.

“I’m disappointed in the move to dilute a commitment to Glenrothes and I’m sure the public will be too.”

Fife SNP councillor Craig Walker
Fife Council SNP leader Craig Walker. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

However, with the Conservative and Liberal Democrat groups likely to vote with Labour the SNP’s budget stands little chance of approval.

Glenwood High School, which has a school roll of just under 900 pupils, was opened in 1962 and then renovated in 1982.

Glenrothes High School, which had around 850 pupils in 2022, opened its doors in 1966.

If funded, the new building in the town would likely have been operational from around 2027.

Which major projects will still go ahead?

In all, Fife Council‘s capital plan faces a 20% reduction in funds due to high inflation and interest rates.

Mr Ross said: “There are two big pressures.

“Construction costs and general inflation has gone up a lot and interest rates haven’t come down as fast as predicted.

“So we’ve either had to remove some projects or find additional funding.”

Despite that, the Labour group has pledged millions of pounds for several projects across the region.

These include maintaining money for a new Anstruther care village, approved in 2020.

In addition, £13.1m will be set aside for new swimming pool and leisure facilities in west Fife.

Cash for flooding prevention schemes will also be maintained, along with road maintenance and vehicle replacements.

