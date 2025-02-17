Perth city centre bar and restaurant to close after less than two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perth city centre bar and restaurant to close after less than two years

The owners of St John's Bar and Restaurant said 'the decision has not been easy'.

By Ben MacDonald
St John's Bar and Restaurant to close
St John's Bar and Restaurant has closed less than two years after opening. Image: St John's Bar & Restaurant/Facebook

A restaurant in Perth city centre has announced its closure less than two years after opening.

St John’s Bar and Restaurant, on King Edward Street, closed its doors for the final time on Monday evening.

The venue, owned by Blain Ross and Bruce Hay, opened to customers in May 2023.

In a social media post, the team said the decision was difficult but confirmed plans to open a new business in the current unit.

It said: “Unfortunately, St John’s Bar and Restaurant will close permanently from today.

“We’d like to thank our customers for your support over the last two years.

“This decision has not been easy.

“It’s been an incredible journey, and we have all shared memories that will last a lifetime.”

St John’s Bar and Restaurant to close

The owners later revealed they would remain at the unit with a new business.

They said: “While St John’s Bar and Restaurant will now close; bear with us while we take the next few months to reset and take 22 King Edward Street back to the future.

“Finally we would like to give a massive thanks to all our team, past and present, for their contributions.”

Customers of the city centre restaurant with unused vouchers were asked to contact the restaurant to arrange a full refund.

More from News

The Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry faces uncertain future after 'sudden closure'
Glenrothes High School, Fife
Plan for new Glenrothes high schools scrapped under Fife Council budget plans
Stuart and May Michael.
Young couple open deli and pizza shop in Crieff after finding a 'gap in…
Chris Elder represents several taxi drivers through Unite the Union. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife taxi drivers 'illegally operating in Dundee' as council launches probe
The Lovat Hotel management team.
Perth hotel owners make changes after appearance on Channel 4's Four in a Bed
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Hen do scammer and bar brawl
Police near Aberbothrie Road, between Coupar Angus and Alyth.
Man, 68, dies after emergency services called to farm near Coupar Angus
Nassau,Bahamas- December 19,2021: Wendy's outlet in Nassau airport. Wendy's is an American international fast food restaurant chain.; Shutterstock ID 2120885090; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast-food chain Wendy’s confirmed for Dundee
3
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for Fife rapist who kicked victim's pet cat during campaign of abuse
the West Fraser Europe site near Stirling
Stirlingshire firm fined £1.14m for safety breaches which led to worker injuries

Conversation