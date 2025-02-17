Perth city centre bar and restaurant to close after less than two years

A restaurant in Perth city centre has announced its closure less than two years after opening.

St John’s Bar and Restaurant, on King Edward Street, closed its doors for the final time on Monday evening.

The venue, owned by Blain Ross and Bruce Hay, opened to customers in May 2023.

In a social media post, the team said the decision was difficult but confirmed plans to open a new business in the current unit.

It said: “Unfortunately, St John’s Bar and Restaurant will close permanently from today.

“We’d like to thank our customers for your support over the last two years.

“This decision has not been easy.

“It’s been an incredible journey, and we have all shared memories that will last a lifetime.”

The owners later revealed they would remain at the unit with a new business.

They said: “While St John’s Bar and Restaurant will now close; bear with us while we take the next few months to reset and take 22 King Edward Street back to the future.

“Finally we would like to give a massive thanks to all our team, past and present, for their contributions.”

Customers of the city centre restaurant with unused vouchers were asked to contact the restaurant to arrange a full refund.