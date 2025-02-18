Dundee pub owner plans to return popular city bar to its former glory

A well-known Dundee pub is undergoing a £30,000 makeover at the hands of its new owner.

City businessman Graham Bradley has bought the Albert Bar in Stobswell.

He is currently carrying out a full refurbishment of the Albert Street building and intends to reopen it in mid-March.

It is set to be Mr Bradley’s third Dundee bar after other purchases in the past three years.

Plans to bring former Dundee pub Albert Bar back to its former glory

The pub declined after losing out on a £12,000 government grant due to publican Paul Rae being accused of breaching Covid regulations.

Mr Rae, who also lost his licence temporarily, announced in 2020 he would give up the tenancy because he could no longer afford to continue.

The pub continued to operate but has been closed for some time.

Mr Bradley hopes to return the pub to its former glory.

He said: “The pub has sadly declined pretty badly in recent times and is in a bit of a state.

“I am putting in new heating, toilets, windows and seating costing around £30,000.”

He explained the previous owners, Mike and Theresa Johnston, had surrendered the premises licence.

So Mr Bradley has applied for a new one.

He said: “Hopefully the application will be heard at the licensing board meeting on March 15.

“If approved I should be ready to open shortly after that.”

He added: “I already own several business and residential premises in the Stobswell area and am very keen on helping the ongoing regeneration of the neighbourhood.”

Mr Bradley also recently revealed ambitious plans for the former Bank of Scotland building in Broughty Ferry.

He says he plans to spend around £300,000 converting the former bank, which he purchased in May 2024, into a high-end cocktail bar.

Mr Bradley previously took over the former Cutty Sark bar on Kingsway East in 2022.

He spent £100,000 upgrading the pub and renaming it the Craigie Bar.

He said: “That has been a huge success and I am hoping to do the same sort of thing with the Albert Bar.”

Workmen have already begun refurbishing his new venture, with external work visible on Albert Street.