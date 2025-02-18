Dundee pub owner plans to return popular city bar to its former glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pub owner plans to return popular city bar to its former glory

Graham Bradley says he will invest £30,000 to reopen the premises.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Refurbishment of the Albert Bar in Albert Street, Stobswell.
Refurbishment work has begun at the Albert Bar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A well-known Dundee pub is undergoing a £30,000 makeover at the hands of its new owner.

City businessman Graham Bradley has bought the Albert Bar in Stobswell.

He is currently carrying out a full refurbishment of the Albert Street building and intends to reopen it in mid-March.

It is set to be Mr Bradley’s third Dundee bar after other purchases in the past three years.

The pub declined after losing out on a £12,000 government grant due to publican Paul Rae being accused of breaching Covid regulations.

Mr Rae, who also lost his licence temporarily, announced in 2020 he would give up the tenancy because he could no longer afford to continue.

The pub continued to operate but has been closed for some time.

Paul Rae, former landlord of the Albert Bar.

Mr Bradley hopes to return the pub to its former glory.

He said: “The pub has sadly declined pretty badly in recent times and is in a bit of a state.

“I am putting in new heating, toilets, windows and seating costing around £30,000.”

He explained the previous owners, Mike and Theresa Johnston, had surrendered the premises licence.

So Mr Bradley has applied for a new one.

He said: “Hopefully the application will be heard at the licensing board meeting on March 15.

“If approved I should be ready to open shortly after that.”

Albert Bar refurbishment
Pub owner Graham Bradley. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He added: “I already own several business and residential premises in the Stobswell area and am very keen on helping the ongoing regeneration of the neighbourhood.”

Mr Bradley also recently revealed ambitious plans for the former Bank of Scotland building in Broughty Ferry.

He says he plans to spend around £300,000 converting the former bank, which he purchased in May 2024, into a high-end cocktail bar.

Albert Bar refurbishment
It’s hoped the Albert Bar will reopen in March. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mr Bradley previously took over the former Cutty Sark bar on Kingsway East in 2022.

He spent £100,000 upgrading the pub and renaming it the Craigie Bar.

He said: “That has been a huge success and I am hoping to do the same sort of thing with the Albert Bar.”

Workmen have already begun refurbishing his new venture, with external work visible on Albert Street.

