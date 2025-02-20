Why do Callander locals want a new footbridge?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why do Callander locals want a new footbridge?

Plans for a new bridge across the River Teith have been up in the air for 17 years.

The Callander South Masterplan's take on what the River Teith footbridge could look like. Image: 7N Architects/Loch Lomond and the National Park Authority
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

A new Callander footbridge has been in the pipeline for well over 15 years.

Described as a “critical piece of infrastructure”, the idea is that the bridge would unlock the south of the town for further development.

With work on Callander’s new primary school set to begin this year, the case for a footbridge has never been stronger.

Residents believe it would improve connectivity over the River Teith and make it easier for children to walk or cycle to school and access leisure facilities.

It would also allow the town to function as a 20-minute neighbourhood, where the majority of daily needs can be accessed within a 20-minute walk, wheel or cycle from home.

We’ve taken a closer look at why Callander locals are calling for a new bridge, and why they’ve been left waiting for so long.

Where would the bridge be?

Callander’s proposed footbridge would be located across the River Teith, designed to connect the east end of the town with the south bank of the river.

In the Callander South Masterplan, the recommended location is near Geisher Road.

However, the final location will not be decided until the design process begins.

Why do people want the bridge?

The bridge would improve connectivity in Callander, primarily to the McLaren Campus on Mollands Road.

Since the new Callander Primary School was approved in November, many locals feel the bridge is needed as soon as possible.

Once complete, the primary school will join Callander Nursery, McLaren High School, and McLaren Leisure Centre, creating Callander Community Campus.

The school’s planning application safeguards routes to connect a footbridge in the future.

An artist’s impression of what the new Callander Primary School may look like once completed. Image: Stirling Council

The proposed bridge project was conceived in 2008 and was established further in 2011, as part of the Callander Charrette.

This community workshop aimed to create a vision for Callander’s future development.

Residents want to see pedestrian links improved, as well as more accessible routes for cycling and the likes of mobility scooters.

The bridge also featured in both the Callander South Masterplan and Callander’s Local Place Plan 2022-23.

What is current access like?

Those living on the edges of Callander are currently cut off by the Teith, and face a 25 to 30-minute walk in order to reach McLaren Leisure Centre.

By car, the journey takes around five minutes.

A suggestion for how the bridge could look, as featured in the Callander Charrette plans. Image: Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority

How will the bridge be funded?

According to Callander Connect, a footbridge with accessible paths along the river would cost around £2.5 million to build.

It is expected that the Scottish Government would need to fund the project.

Any investment would be separate to the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme, which is funding the new school.

Stirling Council is actively working towards securing money to build the bridge.

What other infrastructure is wanted for Callander?

Callander residents are also calling for upgrades to paths in and around the River Teith, particularly between Geisher Road and the future location of the new bridge.

The Creep or Creek Path is currently inaccessible to wheelchairs, mobility scooters, buggies and bikes.

Other projects locals would like to see happen include finding a new use for the former St Kessog’s Church, and making improvements to the town’s Main Street.

