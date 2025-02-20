Why do Callander locals want a new footbridge?

A new Callander footbridge has been in the pipeline for well over 15 years.

Described as a “critical piece of infrastructure”, the idea is that the bridge would unlock the south of the town for further development.

With work on Callander’s new primary school set to begin this year, the case for a footbridge has never been stronger.

Residents believe it would improve connectivity over the River Teith and make it easier for children to walk or cycle to school and access leisure facilities.

It would also allow the town to function as a 20-minute neighbourhood, where the majority of daily needs can be accessed within a 20-minute walk, wheel or cycle from home.

We’ve taken a closer look at why Callander locals are calling for a new bridge, and why they’ve been left waiting for so long.

Where would the bridge be?

Callander’s proposed footbridge would be located across the River Teith, designed to connect the east end of the town with the south bank of the river.

In the Callander South Masterplan, the recommended location is near Geisher Road.

However, the final location will not be decided until the design process begins.

Why do people want the bridge?

The bridge would improve connectivity in Callander, primarily to the McLaren Campus on Mollands Road.

Since the new Callander Primary School was approved in November, many locals feel the bridge is needed as soon as possible.

Once complete, the primary school will join Callander Nursery, McLaren High School, and McLaren Leisure Centre, creating Callander Community Campus.

The school’s planning application safeguards routes to connect a footbridge in the future.

The proposed bridge project was conceived in 2008 and was established further in 2011, as part of the Callander Charrette.

This community workshop aimed to create a vision for Callander’s future development.

Residents want to see pedestrian links improved, as well as more accessible routes for cycling and the likes of mobility scooters.

The bridge also featured in both the Callander South Masterplan and Callander’s Local Place Plan 2022-23.

What is current access like?

Those living on the edges of Callander are currently cut off by the Teith, and face a 25 to 30-minute walk in order to reach McLaren Leisure Centre.

By car, the journey takes around five minutes.

How will the bridge be funded?

According to Callander Connect, a footbridge with accessible paths along the river would cost around £2.5 million to build.

It is expected that the Scottish Government would need to fund the project.

Any investment would be separate to the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme, which is funding the new school.

Stirling Council is actively working towards securing money to build the bridge.

What other infrastructure is wanted for Callander?

Callander residents are also calling for upgrades to paths in and around the River Teith, particularly between Geisher Road and the future location of the new bridge.

The Creep or Creek Path is currently inaccessible to wheelchairs, mobility scooters, buggies and bikes.

Other projects locals would like to see happen include finding a new use for the former St Kessog’s Church, and making improvements to the town’s Main Street.

