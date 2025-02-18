Forfar man criticises police as probe into brutal attack closes

A man attacked outside a Forfar pub has been left ‘frustrated’ after police closed the investigation without making an arrest.

Eddie Smith, who lives in Holland, was assaulted outside the Forfar Arms during a trip home for Christmas.

The 38-year-old suffered injuries to his head and face after being attacked by at least three men on East High Street.

Despite looking at CCTV footage from the venue and street, his case has been closed by police.

The electrical and instrumentation engineer received correspondence from the police advising that the people who attacked him may have been from the travelling community.

‘My head was stamped on outside Forfar Arms pub’

Eddie told The Courier: “It was frustrating to hear the investigation is now closed without an arrest.

“Even the police said the investigation read like I’d had ‘one hell of a kicking’.

“I couldn’t eat for days after the attack due to the extent of the injuries to my jaw and my face was swollen.

“My head was stamped on outside the pub, I believe there were at least three men involved.

“The pub knew of the men involved as they’d apparently been drinking in the venue for several weeks before the attack.”

Eddie believes police could have released images of the men as part of a public appeal.

He added: “Staff knew of these men and there was also CCTV inside and outside the venue.

“There could’ve been a public appeal with some images of the CCTV released as part of the investigation.

“The police believe those responsible may have been from the travelling community in the email they sent me.

“In the email they also apologised they couldn’t take the case any further – I feel they could have been more proactive.

“It’s been playing on my mind given the extent of my injuries, my mum was horrified what happened to me.

“I’d come back to enjoy Christmas back home but I stayed out of the town after that to recover.”

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries into the case had been carried out.

Police insist they have investigated Forfar street attack

A spokesman said: “Around 10.45pm on Saturday, December 21, 2024 we received a report of assault which East High Street, Forfar.

“Inquiries have been carried out.

“Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3884 of 21 December, 2024.”

“If anyone has concerns on how their case was investigated, they should contact Police Scotland on 101 or via our website.”