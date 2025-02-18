Forfar man criticises police as probe into brutal attack closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar man criticises police as probe into brutal attack closes

Eddie Smith is 'frustrated' by the lack of a public appeal, despite suspects being captured on CCTV.

Eddie Smith was attacked on East High Street. Forfar. Image: Supplied
Eddie Smith was attacked on East High Street. Forfar. Image: Supplied
By James Simpson

A man attacked outside a Forfar pub has been left ‘frustrated’ after police closed the investigation without making an arrest.

Eddie Smith, who lives in Holland, was assaulted outside the Forfar Arms during a trip home for Christmas.

The 38-year-old suffered injuries to his head and face after being attacked by at least three men on East High Street.

Eddie was left with a swollen face. Image: Eddie Smith

Despite looking at CCTV footage from the venue and street, his case has been closed by police.

The electrical and instrumentation engineer received correspondence from the police advising that the people who attacked him may have been from the travelling community.

‘My head was stamped on outside Forfar Arms pub’

Eddie told The Courier: “It was frustrating to hear the investigation is now closed without an arrest.

“Even the police said the investigation read like I’d had ‘one hell of a kicking’.

“I couldn’t eat for days after the attack due to the extent of the injuries to my jaw and my face was swollen.

“My head was stamped on outside the pub, I believe there were at least three men involved.

“The pub knew of the men involved as they’d apparently been drinking in the venue for several weeks before the attack.”

Eddie believes police could have released images of the men as part of a public appeal.

He added: “Staff knew of these men and there was also CCTV inside and outside the venue.

Eddie was attacked outside the Forfar Arms. Image: Google Street View

“There could’ve been a public appeal with some images of the CCTV released as part of the investigation.

“The police believe those responsible may have been from the travelling community in the email they sent me.

“In the email they also apologised they couldn’t take the case any further – I feel they could have been more proactive.

“It’s been playing on my mind given the extent of my injuries, my mum was horrified what happened to me.

“I’d come back to enjoy Christmas back home but I stayed out of the town after that to recover.”

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries into the case had been carried out.

Police insist they have investigated Forfar street attack

A spokesman said: “Around 10.45pm on Saturday, December 21, 2024 we received a report of assault which East High Street, Forfar.

“Inquiries have been carried out.

“Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3884 of 21 December, 2024.”

“If anyone has concerns on how their case was investigated, they should contact Police Scotland on 101 or via our website.”

Conversation