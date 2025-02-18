Battle for Stirlingshire pub continues as Scottish Government appeal lodged

An appeal has been submitted to the Scottish Government over Stirling Council’s refusal to allow the conversion of Buchlyvie’s only pub into short-term holiday accommodation.

Council planning officers had recommended the planning proposal be approved when it was discussed during a meeting of Stirling Council’s planning and regulation panel on December 10 last year.

However, councillors disagreed with the officers’ findings and moved to refuse the plan.

Now, the applicant, Anthony Woodhouse of Pop Staycations, has gone to the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA) to challenge the refusal.

The case is currently awaiting registration.

Buchlyvie Community Council says it plans to counter the appeal, and is in the process of figuring out its next steps in order to do so.

Good or bad for tourism?

The Tavern 1851 on Buchlyvie’s Main Street closed its doors in May 2024.

It is the sole pub in the village, and an important space for socialising, according to locals.

Mr Woodhouse proposed converting the four-bedroom property into a let for couples and families, with space for up to eight people to stay.

The building currently has a bar, lounge and kitchen, which would be upgraded to also include a games room.

If converted, the bar area would no longer be open to the public.

Mr Woodhouse’s original pre-application enquiry paperwork to Stirling Council states: “There is a shortage of good quality accommodation in the area and I believe this is a good way to repurpose the property and use it to welcome more tourists to the amazing area.”

But Buchlyvie residents argue there is already short-term holiday accommodation in the village, and a distinct lack of places for visitors to eat and drink in the evenings.

Community ownership still being discussed

After refusing the request to convert the pub, Stirling Council said the “loss of the pub would not contribute to local living by removing an amenity”.

It also argued that any tourism the short-term let might bring to the village would not be substantial enough to justify the loss of the community space.

The idea of bringing The Tavern 1851 into local public ownership has been discussed, partly due to the success of The Black Bull in nearby Gartmore.

However, for that to happen, an official community development trust must be created.

