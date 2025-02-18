Battle for Stirlingshire pub continues as Scottish Government appeal lodged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Battle for Stirlingshire pub continues as Scottish Government appeal lodged

The Tavern 1851 was saved by councillors in December, but the fight is far from over.

By Alex Watson
Buchlyvie locals are concerned about the permanent loss of what could be a community hub. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Buchlyvie locals are concerned about the permanent loss of what could be a community hub. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

An appeal has been submitted to the Scottish Government over Stirling Council’s refusal to allow the conversion of Buchlyvie’s only pub into short-term holiday accommodation.

Council planning officers had recommended the planning proposal be approved when it was discussed during a meeting of Stirling Council’s planning and regulation panel on December 10 last year.

However, councillors disagreed with the officers’ findings and moved to refuse the plan.

Now, the applicant, Anthony Woodhouse of Pop Staycations, has gone to the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA) to challenge the refusal.

The case is currently awaiting registration.

Buchlyvie Community Council says it plans to counter the appeal, and is in the process of figuring out its next steps in order to do so.

Good or bad for tourism?

The Tavern 1851 on Buchlyvie’s Main Street closed its doors in May 2024.

It is the sole pub in the village, and an important space for socialising, according to locals.

Mr Woodhouse proposed converting the four-bedroom property into a let for couples and families, with space for up to eight people to stay.

The building currently has a bar, lounge and kitchen, which would be upgraded to also include a games room.

Many locals are passionate about saving The Tavern 1851 pub in Buchlyvie and have shown up to public meetings about its future. Image: Alan Reed/Buchlyvie Community Council

If converted, the bar area would no longer be open to the public.

Mr Woodhouse’s original pre-application enquiry paperwork to Stirling Council states: “There is a shortage of good quality accommodation in the area and I believe this is a good way to repurpose the property and use it to welcome more tourists to the amazing area.”

But Buchlyvie residents argue there is already short-term holiday accommodation in the village, and a distinct lack of places for visitors to eat and drink in the evenings.

Community ownership still being discussed

After refusing the request to convert the pub, Stirling Council said the “loss of the pub would not contribute to local living by removing an amenity”.

It also argued that any tourism the short-term let might bring to the village would not be substantial enough to justify the loss of the community space.

Locals were pleasantly surprised in December 2024 when Stirling councillors moved to save The Tavern 1851 from becoming a short-term holiday let. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

The idea of bringing The Tavern 1851 into local public ownership has been discussed, partly due to the success of The Black Bull in nearby Gartmore.

However, for that to happen, an official community development trust must be created.

