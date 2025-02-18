Elderly Dundee couple’s lives transformed by move to new adaptive home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Elderly Dundee couple’s lives transformed by move to new adaptive home

The couple, in their 80s, are only paying £78 per month more than at their previous, smaller flat.

By Finn Nixon
Betty and David Stott in their Charleston home.
Betty and David Stott in their Charleston home. Image: Holyrood PR

A flat in a new £17.5 million Dundee housing development has proved “life-changing” for an elderly couple.

They recently moved into one of 66 sustainable homes for the elderly and those with additional support needs.

The Charleston scheme has been developed by the Bield housing charity with Blackwood Homes & Care, and Hillcrest Homes.

Construction began in December 2022.

Retired steelworker David Stott, 88, and his wife Betty, 84, moved into an adaptive flat in November.

They had been struggling in unsuitable housing for several years.

David and Betty Stott in their new kitchen. Image: Holyrood PR

Their previous flat had impacted the confidence and independence of the couple, who have been married for 65 years.

The couple use walkers and this smaller flat only cost £78 less per month than they now pay.

Stairs and tight spaces in the former home made some basic tasks a challenge.

They had become increasingly isolated as Betty’s health issues worsened.

However, moving into the new flat has made a huge difference to their quality of life.

Dundee couple: ‘It feels like a new chapter’

The flat includes rise-and-fall kitchen counters and electrically operated pocket doors.

It also has other features designed to meet accessibility needs, helping reduce Betty’s reliance on carers from four to one.

Betty said: “I feel like I’ve got my confidence back.

“We’re able to do so much more now.

“I can get around the house with ease and even do things for myself again.

“It was a tight squeeze in our last flat, but now we can both move around and be in the same room.

“It feels like a new chapter for us both.”

One of the homes from the outside. Image: Blackwood

The couple are also supported by their three adult children and extended family.

The family were able to celebrate Boxing Day together because of the additional space.

The smaller size of their former flat made this impossible.

The couple’s daughter Sharon said: “My mum struggled to use the kitchen before, but now she can do everything herself.

“Seeing them play games together, go shopping on their own and host family gatherings again is amazing.

“The difference it’s made to their lives and to all of ours is incredible.”

“The extra space and spare bedroom means that family can easily visit and stay comfortably through the night as needed.

“They have friendly neighbours and they’re back shopping on their own.

“It’s been life-changing and it’s been worth every penny.”

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Topless and bleeding
Eastbank House in Kirkcaldy will be demolished
Derelict remains of Kirkcaldy secondary school building to be demolished
Dundee firms fit in shower for free
Dundee firms team up to install free bathroom for mum with life-threatening disease
Perthshire MP Pete Wishart
Anger as Dunfermline and Perth lose out on levelling-up millions
Protesters outside Dundee City Chambers. Image: Liam Rutherford
Protestors rally outside Dundee City Chambers as budget day looms
The coffin is carried into the church at the funeral of the late Jimmy Calderwood.
Former players and managers attend Dunfermline Athletic hero Jimmy Calderwood's funeral
Thomas Taylor
First date rapist from Dundee faces lengthy prison sentence
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA
SNP block NHS Fife tribunal being discussed in Holyrood over 'danger' it could jeopardise…
Kenny's Music on Castle Street, Dundee.
Dundee city centre music shop to shut after more than 16 years
3
Eddie Smith was attacked on East High Street. Forfar. Image: Supplied
Man criticises police as probe into brutal Forfar attack closes

Conversation