Man charged after crack cocaine found in Dundee drugs raid

A 45-year-old man has been charged after crack cocaine was found in a Dundee drugs raid.

Officers executed a warrant at a property on Balgowan Avenue in Kirkton at around 10am on Monday.

A quantity of crack cocaine was recovered.

The man will be reported to prosecutors.

Police Constable Paul Strachan of the Operation Argonite team said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we encourage anyone with concerns relating to the supply of illegal substances to get in touch.

“If you have information you can contact us on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”