Rebuild of 240-year-old Angus bridge damaged by Storm Babet reaches key stage

Experts have reached a crucial point in the challenging task of rebuilding a centuries-old Angus bridge after Storm Babet.

The torrent of the River South Esk caused part of the A-listed Bridge of Dun, near Montrose, to collapse during the devastation of October 2023.

It lies on a well-used link road west of Montrose. The closure has left locals facing a detour through the town for the past 16 months.

The repair operation has already cost more than £250,000.

Piles of 240-year-old bridge stone lie sorted beside the riverbank, ready for the rebuild.

Angus Council has now issued a progress update, revealing otter and freshwater mussels research has been carried out as part of the project.

But the authority has warned the project’s final stages could still be months away.

They say it will be a “protracted” operation reliant on a decent weather window.

What has happened at Bridge of Dun in recent months?

The council detailed work which has gone on since its last Bridge of Dun update in October.

It followed investigations which revealed the damage at Dun was worse than initially feared.

It has included drilling more than seventy 10.5-metre-deep micropiles beneath the worst affected bridge pier foundations.

Despite challenging conditions and the risk of further damage from rising river levels, the work was completed in January.

Otter and freshwater pearl mussel research was also carried out.

The council revealed the work that is currently taking place at the vital stage in the entire project

“Additional scour protection is to be installed in the adjacent arch, which will provide protection from undermining,” a spokesperson said.

“In the main works area, a concrete foundation will be installed on top of (and tied into) the micropiles, which will form the platform for the re-construction.

“Once these steps are completed, the bridge will be in a much less vulnerable position.

“Designs are being finalised for the re-construction and will be taken through the listed building consent process.

“Once the groundworks and foundations are complete, and all listed building consents are in place, the rebuilding of the arch using the demolished masonry and lime mortar will begin.”