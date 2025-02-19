Rebuild of 240-year-old Angus bridge damaged by Storm Babet reaches key stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rebuild of 240-year-old Angus bridge damaged by Storm Babet reaches key stage

Otter and freshwater pearl mussel surveys have been carried out as part of the project to restore the A-listed Bridge of Dun over the River South Esk.

By Graham Brown
The repair project is focused on the southern section of Bridge of Dun. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Experts have reached a crucial point in the challenging task of rebuilding a centuries-old Angus bridge after Storm Babet.

The torrent of the River South Esk caused part of the A-listed Bridge of Dun, near Montrose, to collapse during the devastation of October 2023.

It lies on a well-used link road west of Montrose. The closure has left locals facing a detour through the town for the past 16 months.

The repair operation has already cost more than £250,000.

Bridge of Dun damage during Storm Babet.
The carriageway over Bridge of Dun collapsed during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

Piles of 240-year-old bridge stone lie sorted beside the riverbank, ready for the rebuild.

Angus Council has now issued a progress update, revealing otter and freshwater mussels research has been carried out as part of the project.

But the authority has warned the project’s final stages could still be months away.

They say it will be a “protracted” operation reliant on a decent weather window.

What has happened at Bridge of Dun in recent months?

The council detailed work which has gone on since its last Bridge of Dun update in October.

It followed investigations which revealed the damage at Dun was worse than initially feared.

It has included drilling more than seventy 10.5-metre-deep micropiles beneath the worst affected bridge pier foundations.

Despite challenging conditions and the risk of further damage from rising river levels, the work was completed in January.

Otter and freshwater pearl mussel research was also carried out.

The council revealed the work that is currently taking place at the vital stage in the entire project

“Additional scour protection is to be installed in the adjacent arch, which will provide protection from undermining,” a spokesperson said.

Bridge of Dun repair work.
Part of the support work installed earlier in the Bridge of Dun repair project. Image: Angus Council

“In the main works area, a concrete foundation will be installed on top of (and tied into) the micropiles, which will form the platform for the re-construction.

“Once these steps are completed, the bridge will be in a much less vulnerable position.

“Designs are being finalised for the re-construction and will be taken through the listed building consent process.

“Once the groundworks and foundations are complete, and all listed building consents are in place, the rebuilding of the arch using the demolished masonry and lime mortar will begin.”

 

