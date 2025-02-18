Derelict remains of Kirkcaldy secondary school building to be demolished

The derelict remains of Viewforth High School will finally be demolished, five years after a devasting fire.

Fife Council has granted permission to tear down Eastbank House, on Loughbourgh Road, after hearing it is now little more than a shell.

The B-listed former mansion house was latterly used as the school’s annexe.

However, it was disused for several years before the former Viewforth site was hit by a blaze in 2017 and again in 2020.

The main school building has already been demolished to make way for new housing.

Owners Shine Properties Ltd, which bought Eastbank House in 2023, described it as a shell.

They applied for demolition just over a year ago.

Restoring Eastbank House unviable

The application said a 2022 inspection found 20% of the roof and 30% of the interior were in reasonable condition.

However, the structure continued to deteriorate over the following year.

A Fife Council assessment before the sale found it would cost almost £6.5 million to fully restore the building.

However, demolition would set developers back just £370,000.

Planning officer Gary Horne said it was therefore unviable to force the building’s restoration.

He added: “Whilst the demolition of this category B listed building would result in significant loss to Kirkcaldy’s heritage, it is considered the proposal meets the test for demolition.

“As such the proposal is considered acceptable and would be in compliance with the development plan.”