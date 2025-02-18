Derelict remains of Kirkcaldy secondary school building to be demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derelict remains of Kirkcaldy secondary school building to be demolished

The B-listed Eastbank House will be torn down.

By Claire Warrender
Eastbank House in Kirkcaldy will be demolished
Eastbank House in Kirkcaldy, part of the old Viewforth High School, will be demolished. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

The derelict remains of Viewforth High School will finally be demolished, five years after a devasting fire.

Fife Council has granted permission to tear down Eastbank House, on Loughbourgh Road, after hearing it is now little more than a shell.

The B-listed former mansion house was latterly used as the school’s annexe.

Eastbank House in Kirkcaldy
Eastbank House in Kirkcaldy was hit by fire. Image

However, it was disused for several years before the former Viewforth site was hit by a blaze in 2017 and again in 2020.

The main school building has already been demolished to make way for new housing.

Owners Shine Properties Ltd, which bought Eastbank House in 2023, described it as a shell.

They applied for demolition just over a year ago.

Restoring Eastbank House unviable

The application said a 2022 inspection found 20% of the roof and 30% of the interior were in reasonable condition.

However, the structure continued to deteriorate over the following year.

A Fife Council assessment before the sale found it would cost almost £6.5 million to fully restore the building.

However, demolition would set developers back just £370,000.

Planning officer Gary Horne said it was therefore unviable to force the building’s restoration.

He added: “Whilst the demolition of this category B listed building would result in  significant loss to Kirkcaldy’s heritage, it is considered the proposal meets the test for demolition.

“As such the proposal is considered acceptable and would be in compliance with the development plan.”

Conversation