Petition demands more cash for schools days before ‘hardest Fife Council budget in years’

Angry Fife teachers have handed over a petition demanding more cash for schools days before the council sets its budget.

More than 1,200 people signed the document calling for additional funding.

It followed a public meeting in Glenrothes where the EIS union claimed the region’s education provision is at breaking point.

Members cited rising violence and aggression in schools, along with a mental health crisis, and said there should be no more cuts.

Union representatives turned up at Fife Council’s HQ on Tuesday to present the petition, signed by members of the public as well as teachers.

The Labour administration has pledged no cuts to frontline education in its budget proposals for 2025-26.

It has also rejected proposals to cut the number of pupil support assistants (PSAs).

However, all council services face a 0.5% budget reduction if the plans are passed on Thursday.

This would amount to £2.28 million less for education.

Fife schools’ petition calls for more cash

Fife EIS publicity officer Graeme Keir is adamant education funding should increase.

“We don’t know what the impact of this budget will be on schools. That’s the main concern,” he said.

“They’ve now guaranteed there will be no teacher or PSA cuts, which we’re obviously very pleased about.

“But we really need an increase in funding because of the massive increase in the number of pupils with additional support needs.

“We need more specialist classrooms and specialist units.”

The union asked parents to sign the petition, saying their input was essential.

Their claims of rising aggression, mental health issues and absence in schools is backed by a recent survey.

It found 94% of Fife teachers have been involved in violent or aggressive incident in the last four years.

‘Hardest Fife Council budget in years’

Fife Council leader David Ross says the 2025-26 budget is the hardest for a long time.

And he says it is important to balance increasing council tax with cutting vital services.

Fifers have been warned of an 8.2% hike in council tax bills over the coming year.

But Mr Ross added: “We know asking people to pay more on council tax is going to have an impact for families.

“But cutting back on vital local services is going to have more of an impact – particularly on the most vulnerable.”