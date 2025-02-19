Petition demands more cash for schools days before ‘hardest Fife Council budget in years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Petition demands more cash for schools days before ‘hardest Fife Council budget in years’

More than 1,200 people have called for extra funds amid rising aggression and mental health issues in schools.

By Claire Warrender
Fife EIS publicity officer Graeme Keir and secretary Jane McKeown at Fife Council HQ in Glenrothes
Fife EIS publicity officer Graeme Keir and secretary Jane McKeown handed the petition in at Fife Council's HQ in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Angry Fife teachers have handed over a petition demanding more cash for schools days before the council sets its budget.

More than 1,200 people signed the document calling for additional funding.

It followed a public meeting in Glenrothes where the EIS union claimed the region’s education provision is at breaking point.

Graeme Keir and Jane McKeown outside Fife House in Glenrothes with the petition.
Graeme Keir and Jane McKeown outside Fife House in Glenrothes with the schools’ petition. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Members cited rising violence and aggression in schools, along with a mental health crisis, and said there should be no more cuts.

Union representatives turned up at Fife Council’s HQ on Tuesday to present the petition, signed by members of the public as well as teachers.

The Labour administration has pledged no cuts to frontline education in its budget proposals for 2025-26.

It has also rejected proposals to cut the number of pupil support assistants (PSAs).

However, all council services face a 0.5% budget reduction if the plans are passed on Thursday.

This would amount to £2.28 million less for education.

Fife schools’ petition calls for more cash

Fife EIS publicity officer Graeme Keir is adamant education funding should increase.

“We don’t know what the impact of this budget will be on schools. That’s the main concern,” he said.

“They’ve now guaranteed there will be no teacher or PSA cuts, which we’re obviously very pleased about.

More than 1,200 people signed the petition calling for more education investment in Fife.
More than 1,200 people signed the Fife schools’ petition. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“But we really need an increase in funding because of the massive increase in the number of pupils with additional support needs.

“We need more specialist classrooms and specialist units.”

The union asked parents to sign the petition, saying their input was essential.

Their claims of rising aggression, mental health issues and absence in schools is backed by a recent survey.

It found 94% of Fife teachers have been involved in violent or aggressive incident in the last four years.

‘Hardest Fife Council budget in years’

Fife Council leader David Ross says the 2025-26 budget is the hardest for a long time.

And he says it is important to balance increasing council tax with cutting vital services.

Fifers have been warned of an 8.2% hike in council tax bills over the coming year.

But Mr Ross added: “We know asking people to pay more on council tax is going to have an impact for families.

“But cutting back on vital local services is going to have more of an impact – particularly on the most vulnerable.”

More from News

Fife EIS publicity officer Graeme Keir and secretary Jane McKeown handed the petition in at Fife Council's HQ in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rebuild of 240-year-old Angus bridge damaged by Storm Babet reaches key stage
Fife EIS publicity officer Graeme Keir and secretary Jane McKeown handed the petition in at Fife Council's HQ in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee Planning Ahead: Woodlands Hotel house plan and Airlie Place demolition
Gillian Finnigan
Victim says 'I don't blame her' after being knifed in chest in Dundee
Connor McLeod
Dundee prisoner went on the run after Ninewells constipation ruse
Fife farmer Carole Brunton
Fife farmer hopes breast cancer journey will inspire others to get checked
Steven Duncan and Barney Black at their film premier, standing in front of audience of former Muirton residents at Perth art gallery
New Muirton film celebrates Perth council estate and its lost way of life
Big Bite Burger announces closure
Dundee takeaway Big Bite Burger announces closure
Fife's Standing Stane Road
Major safety work on Fife's Standing Stane Road to be urgently considered
2
Fife EIS publicity officer Graeme Keir and secretary Jane McKeown handed the petition in at Fife Council's HQ in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tuesday court round-up — Topless and bleeding
Eastbank House in Kirkcaldy will be demolished
Derelict remains of Kirkcaldy secondary school building to be demolished

Conversation