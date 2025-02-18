Major safety work on Fife’s Standing Stane Road to be urgently considered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major safety work on Fife’s Standing Stane Road to be urgently considered

The road has been the scene of numerous fatal and serious accidents.

By danyelvanreenen Local Democracy Reporter
Fife's Standing Stane Road
The Standing Stane Road in Fife has been the scene of numerous accidents. Image: Kris Miller/DCThomson

Safety works on Fife’s notorious Standing Stane Road will be urgently considered, despite delays to resurfacing.

The A915 between Kirkcaldy and Levenmouth has been the scene of numerous fatal and serious accidents over the past 20 years.

However, a looming £200 million cut to Fife’s capital plan means many projects will either be shelved or held up.

Fife Council leader David Ross revealed last week the Standing Stane Road is one of those affected.

Fife Council leader David Ross
Fife Council leader David Ross has offered assurance over safety on the Standing Stane Road. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

However, he is now offering reassurance that safety measures will be looked at quickly.

He said: “There are some tough decisions to be made on Thursday and some projects will now take longer than we originally hoped, including major resurfacing plans for the Standing Stane Road.

“However we will not be shelving any plans to look again at safety measures on the road.

“This is a priority and I want to reassure people that this work will be done as soon as possible.”

Standing Stane Road resurfacing will take longer

Fife Council‘s 10-year capital programme includes plans for upgrades to buildings, equipment and transport infrastructure.

It is currently under serious pressure, with Mr Ross blaming high inflation and interest rates.

He said some projects have had to be prioritised over others.

And resurfacing of the Standing Stane will now take place over a longer period of time to spread the cost.

Other affected projects include a plan to replace the ageing Glenwood and Glenrothes high schools.

They will now be refurbished instead.

Meanwhile, the budget to upgrade the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline will be cut.

