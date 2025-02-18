Major safety work on Fife’s Standing Stane Road to be urgently considered

Safety works on Fife’s notorious Standing Stane Road will be urgently considered, despite delays to resurfacing.

The A915 between Kirkcaldy and Levenmouth has been the scene of numerous fatal and serious accidents over the past 20 years.

However, a looming £200 million cut to Fife’s capital plan means many projects will either be shelved or held up.

Fife Council leader David Ross revealed last week the Standing Stane Road is one of those affected.

However, he is now offering reassurance that safety measures will be looked at quickly.

He said: “There are some tough decisions to be made on Thursday and some projects will now take longer than we originally hoped, including major resurfacing plans for the Standing Stane Road.

“However we will not be shelving any plans to look again at safety measures on the road.

“This is a priority and I want to reassure people that this work will be done as soon as possible.”

Standing Stane Road resurfacing will take longer

Fife Council‘s 10-year capital programme includes plans for upgrades to buildings, equipment and transport infrastructure.

It is currently under serious pressure, with Mr Ross blaming high inflation and interest rates.

He said some projects have had to be prioritised over others.

And resurfacing of the Standing Stane will now take place over a longer period of time to spread the cost.

Other affected projects include a plan to replace the ageing Glenwood and Glenrothes high schools.

They will now be refurbished instead.

Meanwhile, the budget to upgrade the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline will be cut.