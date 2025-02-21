Dundee lung cancer survivor, 78, left with raw sewage pouring into home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee lung cancer survivor, 78, left with raw sewage pouring into home

Faeces have been discharging from George Giblin's sink and toilet.

By James Simpson
George Giblin, of Lochee, Dundee.
George Giblin is requesting a move from Dundee City Council. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee tenant fears for his health after issues with raw sewage discharging into his home.

George Giblin has had issues with faeces discharging from his sink and toilet, leaving a foul smell and damaging his property.

The 78-year-old says there were two occasions in November when he returned home to find the ground-floor Tullideph Street flat in a mess.

While the first incident only required a clean, the second resulted in carpet and lino needing to be uplifted

George Giblin said the smell in his home was “vile”. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The council tenant, who has resided in the Lochee home for three years, fears it will happen again.

He said: “There is already an ongoing problem with damp that had resulted in me looking for a move.

“The sewage issue has only exacerbated the need for a move.

“On both occasions the smell was foul and it appears it’s only an issue at my property in the block.

“The second incident in late November was vile. I’d come back from a trip away to find faeces discharge in my hallway and bathroom.

“I’ve had lung cancer and have other underlying health issues.

“Thee issues with the damp were one thing, but I do fear this issue with the sewage will happen again.”

Dundee tenant says sewage ‘not a problem of my own making’

While the council has offered him a one-bedroom property, George says this “wouldn’t work”.

He added: “I have two grandkids and they would stay in my second bedroom in my current flat.

“They haven’t recently due to the ongoing problems at the address.

“I’ve explained that my additional furniture wouldn’t be able to fit in the alternative property, which poses a fresh issue.

“The way I see it is this isn’t a problem of my own making.

“It doesn’t appear the problem has a long-term fix either – I fear it will happen again.

“I believe the council should be able to provide me with a like-for-like replacement.”

Dundee City Council says it is speaking with the tenant.

A spokesman said: “We understand the difficult situation this tenant finds himself in and we are actively engaged with him to resolve the outstanding matters.”

