Dundee lung cancer survivor, 78, left with raw sewage pouring into home

A Dundee tenant fears for his health after issues with raw sewage discharging into his home.

George Giblin has had issues with faeces discharging from his sink and toilet, leaving a foul smell and damaging his property.

The 78-year-old says there were two occasions in November when he returned home to find the ground-floor Tullideph Street flat in a mess.

While the first incident only required a clean, the second resulted in carpet and lino needing to be uplifted

The council tenant, who has resided in the Lochee home for three years, fears it will happen again.

He said: “There is already an ongoing problem with damp that had resulted in me looking for a move.

“The sewage issue has only exacerbated the need for a move.

“On both occasions the smell was foul and it appears it’s only an issue at my property in the block.

“The second incident in late November was vile. I’d come back from a trip away to find faeces discharge in my hallway and bathroom.

“I’ve had lung cancer and have other underlying health issues.

“Thee issues with the damp were one thing, but I do fear this issue with the sewage will happen again.”

Dundee tenant says sewage ‘not a problem of my own making’

While the council has offered him a one-bedroom property, George says this “wouldn’t work”.

He added: “I have two grandkids and they would stay in my second bedroom in my current flat.

“They haven’t recently due to the ongoing problems at the address.

“I’ve explained that my additional furniture wouldn’t be able to fit in the alternative property, which poses a fresh issue.

“The way I see it is this isn’t a problem of my own making.

“It doesn’t appear the problem has a long-term fix either – I fear it will happen again.

“I believe the council should be able to provide me with a like-for-like replacement.”

Dundee City Council says it is speaking with the tenant.

A spokesman said: “We understand the difficult situation this tenant finds himself in and we are actively engaged with him to resolve the outstanding matters.”