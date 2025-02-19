EXCLUSIVE: Perth cops quiz worker in London as fatal hotel fire probe extends to UK capital

Police officers investigating a fatal fire at a Perth hotel more than two years ago have travelled to London as their hunt for answers continues.

Three people and a dog died in the blaze at the New County Hotel on January 2 2022.

Despite a series of safety issues being highlighted at the hotel in the months leading up to the fire, no cause for the blaze has yet been established.

Police and the fire service have even refused to confirm whether they are treating it as a criminal matter.

However, The Courier has learned that detectives from Police Scotland have travelled to London this week as part of their investigation.

They have spoken to at least one person in the UK capital who formerly worked for the hotel’s late owner, Rashid Hussain.

The worker, who did not want to be identified, told The Courier: “Police came to see me at my home in London.

“They were just asking me questions about the hotel and what I knew about it and the owner.

“It seems they aren’t much further forward in knowing what caused the fire to start.”

It has not been confirmed why police are in London and whether there is any link to the business dealings of Mr Hussain, who died in a hospital in the city in August 2023.

Meanwhile, The Courier can also reveal that a further five witnesses were spoken to during 2024 as part of the investigation into the fire.

It came after nearly 200 others were spoken to in the first 12 months of the investigation.

As of January this year, six officers – a detective inspector, a detective sergeant and four detective constables – were actively working on the case.

Sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen and 38-year-old Keith Russell, originally from Edinburgh, died in the fire, along with Donna’s dog Joey.

Karen Kennedy, who was general manager of the hotel at the time of the fire, has welcomed news that the investigation has extended to London.

She said: “For those of us affected, and especially the families of the deceased, this investigation is really dragging its heels.

“Everyone needs answers. If moving questioning to London helps then I would welcome that move.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A joint inquiry with partner agencies is ongoing.”

In January, First Minister John Swinney demanded answers into the cause of the blaze.

The Courier has taken a look at everything we know so far about the New County Hotel fire.