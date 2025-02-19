Pensioner charged with hate crimes over ‘offensive’ posters in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Pensioner charged with hate crimes over ‘offensive’ posters in Fife

The 72-year-old is due to appear in court after posters in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Levenmouth were reported to police.

By Andrew Robson
One poster was found at the junction of Scoonie Road and Haughgate Street in Leven.
One poster was found at the junction of Scoonie Road and Haughgate Street in Leven. Image: Google Street View

A pensioner has been charged with hate crimes after several “offensive” posters were put up in Fife.

The 72-year-old is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday after several posters were displayed across the area.

The posters were reported to police in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Levenmouth.

Inspector Matt Spencer said: “We understand the distressing impact these incidents have on our communities and I would like to thank the public for their support with our inquiries.

Police Scotland takes reports of hate crime very seriously and our officers are committed to ensuring this will not be tolerated.

“I would encourage anyone to report this type of crime to police by calling 101.”

More from News

The High Street, Lochee, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Plans for Lochee urban trail revealed as Dundee City Council asks for people's views
Former Angus bar owners Graham and Tracy.
Angus couple who 'gave Kirriemuir its first late licence' bow out of pubs after…
Weather warning.
12-hour rain warning for parts of Perthshire and Angus
Dundee survivor Linda McDonald
Dundee survivor of killer Robbie McIntosh slates prison early release scheme
Pattiesmuir
Building boss threatened banker in bitter Fife village dispute, court hears
Paige Sharp
Jealous partner battered and robbed woman in Arbroath
Pitlowie Steading in Glencarse, Carse of Gowrie.
£1.1m house with stunning views of Carse of Gowrie for sale
Fife EIS publicity officer Graeme Keir and secretary Jane McKeown at Fife Council HQ in Glenrothes
Petition demands more cash for schools days before 'hardest Fife Council budget in years'
The repair project is focused on the southern section of Bridge of Dun. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Rebuild of 240-year-old Angus bridge damaged by Storm Babet reaches key stage
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead Picture shows; Airlie Place nursery plans . N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Wellwood Leslie Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: Woodlands Hotel house plan and Airlie Place demolition