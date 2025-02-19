Pensioner charged with hate crimes over ‘offensive’ posters in Fife

A pensioner has been charged with hate crimes after several “offensive” posters were put up in Fife.

The 72-year-old is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday after several posters were displayed across the area.

The posters were reported to police in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Levenmouth.

Inspector Matt Spencer said: “We understand the distressing impact these incidents have on our communities and I would like to thank the public for their support with our inquiries.

“Police Scotland takes reports of hate crime very seriously and our officers are committed to ensuring this will not be tolerated.

“I would encourage anyone to report this type of crime to police by calling 101.”