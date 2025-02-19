12-hour rain warning for parts of Perthshire and Angus

A 12-hour rain warning has been issued for parts of Perthshire and Angus.

The Met Office yellow warning comes into force from 6am on Friday, running until 6pm.

The warning area covers towns including Pitlochry, Blairgowrie, Alyth, Kirriemuir and Forfar.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Following a wet few days, further spells of heavy rain are expected through the course of Friday.

“High ground is most likely to see the highest rainfall totals, with 30-40mm possible in the space of six hours or so, and close to 70mm by the time rain eases Friday evening.”

It comes as temperatures across the region are set to get much milder.

The region will see highs of 12-13°C on Thursday and Friday.