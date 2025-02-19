11 untaxed vehicles seized in Glenrothes during day of action

Eleven untaxed vehicles have been seized during a day of action in Glenrothes.

Police Scotland, Fife Council and the DVLA targeted abandoned, untaxed and uninsured cars and vans at Whitehill Industrial Estate on Tuesday.

Eleven untaxed vehicles were impounded in total, and a further two untaxed vehicles were clamped.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “While over 98% of vehicles are taxed correctly, DVLA is committed to keeping untaxed vehicles off our roads.

Untaxed vehicles seized in Glenrothes

“We have a range of enforcement measures including fines and penalties and are working hard with our national wheel clamping partner to clamp untaxed vehicles.

“It is easy for drivers to pay their vehicle tax, including using our quick and accessible online services or spread the cost using direct debit.”

A Police Scotland Fife spokesperson said: “We were pleased to play our part in making a positive impact in the local environment.”

The DVLA does not need to spot an untaxed car on the road to take action.

It uses a range of enforcement measures including fines, penalties and wheel clamping.

Drivers whose vehicles get clamped must tax their vehicle before paying a release fee to get it back.

Vehicles unclaimed after a fortnight can be disposed of by auction, breaking or crushing.

The Courier previously revealed nearly 1,400 vehicles were clamped across Fife in 2024.