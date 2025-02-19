Pitlochry teen thrown off horse after pair spooked by speeding driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Pitlochry teen thrown off horse after pair spooked by speeding driver

Madison Davis says drivers have to be more cautious when near horses.

By Lucy Scarlett
Pitlochry horse riders Madison and Alisha.
Madison Davis (left) on Holly the horse and Alisha Murray (right). Image: Supplied

A Pitlochry teenager was thrown from her horse after a speeding driver spooked the pair.

The incident happened as Madison Davis, 18, and her horse Holly were riding in the Moulin area of Pitlochry on Tuesday afternoon.

A blue Ford Fiesta raced along Craiglunie Road and frightened the mare, sending her and the rider to the ground.

Madison says she was lucky to escape uninjured but Holly sustained cuts and scrapes.

She told The Courier: “The car just came around the corner and totally cut right into us.

“Holly got a bit of a fright, stumbled and ended up sliding down onto her side.

Holly's cuts.
One of several cuts Holly sustained. Image: Supplied

“We had high-vis on because it can be a busy road.

“Sometimes when people come across horses they don’t really know what to do.

“Just give people the space and the time – you don’t know if it’s a young horse or one that’s coming back into work.

“It could’ve ended worse for the driver, myself or Holly.”

‘Shaken up and a bit sore’, says Pitlochry teen

Madison said the ordeal has left her “a bit shaken up and a bit sore.”

Holly the horse has several leg wounds, and a physiotherapist has been called to assess her for internal injuries.

The pair are taking some time to fully recover before getting back on the horse.

Madison and Holly.
Madison and her mare Holly. Image: Supplied

When Holly is ready to be saddled up again, Madison’s friend Alisha Murray will ride with them so they have company.

Both riders worry the horse will now be scared of cars having previously been fine with them.

The blue Ford has been reported to the police for causing an accident and failing to stop.

Car driver failed to stop after spooking horse

Alisha, 24, has previously raised awareness in Pitlochry for horses and vulnerable riders on the road via the Pass Wide and Slow campaign.

She says she has experienced many incidents where cars have driven too fast and close to horses.

She added: “We ask drivers to give us the space and the time we need to either get out of the way or pass us slowly.

Madison and Alisha.
Madison and Alisha with prize-winning Holly. Image: Supplied

“We do try our hardest to get out the way; we don’t particularly like being on the roads – we only use them to get somewhere else.

“It just annoys me that the car driver didn’t stop to check that they were ok when they were both lying in the road.”

She added the pair often take younger children out for horse rides on Craiglunie Road so the incident could have had a much worse outcome.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, 18 February, we received a report of a horse being allegedly spooked by a vehicle in the Golf Course Road area of Pitlochry.

“Enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

More from News

Person on white horse riding across water obstacle
New Scone Palace International Horse Trials tickets on sale
A plan for a new Dunfermline restaurant has the backing of council planners
New Dunfermline city centre restaurant plan set for go-ahead
Debris of a property on Toll Road, near Kincardine's Tulliallan Cemetery, which was set alight.
House destroyed by deliberate fire in Kincardine demolished
Health Secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA
SNP health chief Neil Gray backs NHS Fife leadership in trans row
Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who
Fans back former Dunfermline school pupil Ncuti Gatwa amid Doctor Who exit rumours
Paracetamol
Fife woman alleged to have set up fundraiser for child she is accused of…
Lee Murray and Emma Herd of Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch. Image: Channel 4
Four in a Bed: Past Tayside and Fife contestants - and where they are…
South Grange Care Home in Monifieth. Image: Google Street View
Elderly residents moved out of Monifieth care home after 'complex' incident
How the Leven Clydesdale Bank looks today
Bid to transform empty Leven bank building into new gym
Glenhead Bridge.
10-mile diversion for 8 weeks during M90 bridge repairs in Kinross-shire

Conversation