Car set on fire on Dunfermline street as detectives launch probe

Police are investigating after a car was set on fire on a Dunfermline street.

A Nissan Qashqai was torched just yards from homes on Izatt Avenue at around 11.35pm on Tuesday.

Detectives are treating the fire as deliberate.

One resident told The Courier that officers had been carrying out door-to-door inquiries on Wednesday morning.

He said: “I didn’t see the fire but was told about it and it’s shocking to think that someone would deliberately do such a thing.”

Dunfermline car fire extinguished by member of public

Detective Constable Ryan Holmes said: “The fire had been extinguished by a member of the public when police arrived and no-one was injured.

“However, the fire is being treated as wilful.

“I urge anyone in the area of Izatt Avenue who saw anything suspicious or has any information that may assist our investigation to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dashcam or personal footage to please review their recording and get in contact if it holds anything relevant.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 3803 of 18 February.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 11.28pm reporting a car on fire in Izatt Avenue, Dunfermline.

“We sent one appliance following reports of a car well alight.

“Firefighters brought the blaze under control and left the scene at 11.50pm.”