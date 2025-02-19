Car set on fire on Dunfermline street as detectives launch probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car set on fire on Dunfermline street as detectives launch probe

A member of the public put out the blaze on Izatt Avenue on Tuesday night.

By Neil Henderson & Lindsey Hamilton
Izatt Avenue in Dunfermline.
Izatt Avenue in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Police are investigating after a car was set on fire on a Dunfermline street.

A Nissan Qashqai was torched just yards from homes on Izatt Avenue at around 11.35pm on Tuesday.

Detectives are treating the fire as deliberate.

One resident told The Courier that officers had been carrying out door-to-door inquiries on Wednesday morning.

He said: “I didn’t see the fire but was told about it and it’s shocking to think that someone would deliberately do such a thing.”

Dunfermline car fire extinguished by member of public

Detective Constable Ryan Holmes said: “The fire had been extinguished by a member of the public when police arrived and no-one was injured.

“However, the fire is being treated as wilful.

“I urge anyone in the area of Izatt Avenue who saw anything suspicious or has any information that may assist our investigation to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dashcam or personal footage to please review their recording and get in contact if it holds anything relevant.”

Police and fire firefighters called to Izatt Avenue in Dunfermline.
Police and firefighters were called to Izatt Avenue in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 3803 of 18 February.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 11.28pm reporting a car on fire in Izatt Avenue, Dunfermline.

“We sent one appliance following reports of a car well alight.

“Firefighters brought the blaze under control and left the scene at 11.50pm.”

Conversation