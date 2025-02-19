Bid to transform empty Leven bank building into new gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to transform empty Leven bank building into new gym

Fitness trainer Fiona Livingstone has submitted a planning application to convert the former Clydesdale Bank.

By Claire Warrender
How the Leven Clydesdale Bank looks today
The former Leven Clydesdale Bank. Image: Fife Plnning Portal.

A Fife gym owner has launched a bid to transform a former Leven bank into new fitness premises.

Fiona Livingstone has submitted a planning application to convert the Clydesdale Bank into a two-storey gymnasium.

The Durie Street building has been empty and boarded up for almost eight years.

The former Leven Clydesdale Bank
How the former Clydesdale Bank in Leven looked. Image: Fife Planning Portal

But the established business woman hopes to create “a light and functional space” to operate Fiona Livingstone Fitness.

She currently runs a gym and fitness classes at premises in Wellesley Road in Methil.

And her application states: “The gym will mainly be used for classes, as well as weights sessions and personal training.”

If approved, Ms Livingstone will use both the ground and smaller upper floor seven-days-a-week.

Work needed to covert Leven Clydesdale Bank into gym

She hopes to change the layout by merging the front teller area with a hallway and three offices.

The upper floor comprises staff offices and toilets.

And the plan is to keep the toilets as they are but merge the offices to create a second gym.

However, no external alterations are planned other than new signage.

The Leven Clydesdale Bank was one of 79 branches to close across the UK in 2017, with the loss of more than 400 jobs.

It was later put on the market with an asking price of £130,000 and is currently advertised as being under offer.

Ms Livingstone says her plan will extend and complement the range of businesses in Leven town centre.

Other former banks have been repurposed

The Clydesdale is one of three Leven banks to close over the past decade..

However, the Royal Bank of Scotland, which closed in 2017, has now reopened as a beauty and aesthetics salon.

Other banks across Fife have also been repurposed to create a variety of businesses, including shops, offices and a yoga studio.

