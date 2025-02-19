Bid to transform empty Leven bank building into new gym

A Fife gym owner has launched a bid to transform a former Leven bank into new fitness premises.

Fiona Livingstone has submitted a planning application to convert the Clydesdale Bank into a two-storey gymnasium.

The Durie Street building has been empty and boarded up for almost eight years.

But the established business woman hopes to create “a light and functional space” to operate Fiona Livingstone Fitness.

She currently runs a gym and fitness classes at premises in Wellesley Road in Methil.

And her application states: “The gym will mainly be used for classes, as well as weights sessions and personal training.”

If approved, Ms Livingstone will use both the ground and smaller upper floor seven-days-a-week.

Work needed to covert Leven Clydesdale Bank into gym

She hopes to change the layout by merging the front teller area with a hallway and three offices.

The upper floor comprises staff offices and toilets.

And the plan is to keep the toilets as they are but merge the offices to create a second gym.

However, no external alterations are planned other than new signage.

The Leven Clydesdale Bank was one of 79 branches to close across the UK in 2017, with the loss of more than 400 jobs.

It was later put on the market with an asking price of £130,000 and is currently advertised as being under offer.

Ms Livingstone says her plan will extend and complement the range of businesses in Leven town centre.

Other former banks have been repurposed

The Clydesdale is one of three Leven banks to close over the past decade..

However, the Royal Bank of Scotland, which closed in 2017, has now reopened as a beauty and aesthetics salon.

Other banks across Fife have also been repurposed to create a variety of businesses, including shops, offices and a yoga studio.