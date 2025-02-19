10-mile diversion for 8 weeks during M90 bridge repairs in Kinross-shire

A 10-mile diversion will last for eight weeks due to an M90 bridge maintenance project in Kinross-shire.

The B996 north of Glenfarg will be shut at Glenhead Bridge, which carries motorway traffic above.

The closure will run from Monday February 24 until Thursday April 17.

The M90 will be unaffected by the works.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “Due to the complexity of the repair work, and to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, the essential maintenance will be carried out under a 24/7 road closure of the B996 at Glenhead Bridge.”

Drivers are advised to use the A912 and the A91 at Gateside to access the B996.

The full diversion is 10 miles.

Bus services will be affected, with the 55 running an alternative timetable during the diversion.

The service 23 timetable will not change but knock-on delays may occur due to the road closure.

Elsewhere in Perth and Kinross, drivers face a 34-mile diversion due to emergency gas works between Rattray and Alyth.