Elderly residents moved out of Monifieth care home after ‘complex’ incident

Elderly residents have been moved out of a Monifieth care home after a “complex” incident involving emergency services.

Firefighters were called to South Grange Care Home just after 2pm on Tuesday.

It was initially feared there had been a gas leak at the Grange Road home with residents being safely evacuated.

Firefighters spent about four hours at the scene using gas monitoring equipment and a unit to check for contamination.

No further details have been revealed on what sparked the emergency response or the evacuation.

However, operator Barchester Healthcare says an investigation is under way.

Firm ‘taking expert advice’ after evacuation at Monifieth care home

Some residents were initially sent to Monifieth High School before alternative accommodation was found.

It is not known when residents will be able to return.

A spokeswoman for Barchester Healthcare said: “We can confirm that all residents and staff are safe.

“Their wellbeing is our utmost priority.

“Our first area of focus is to ensure continuing care for all our residents and we are also investigating the cause.

“We are working closely with the authorities and taking expert advice on this complex and emerging situation.

“We are doing our best to keep family members updated as events happen.

“Any statements regarding the source are uncorroborated at this stage as the cause is being investigated.

“People were moved to local care homes and hospitals depending on their needs, supported by staff from South Grange.”

Angus Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) confirmed it was supporting residents at the nursing home.

Care home residents moved to temporary accommodation

A spokesperson said: “AHSCP was made aware of an incident at South Grange Care Home yesterday (Tuesday).

“AHSCP is working closely with Dundee HSCP and South Grange Care Home, managed by Barchester Healthcare, to support the care of all residents.

“Following the evacuation of South Grange Care Home, some residents initially went to Monifieth High School.

“Alternative temporary accommodation was arranged for all residents, according to individual needs, until they are able to return to South Grange.”