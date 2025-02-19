House destroyed by deliberate fire in Kincardine demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
House destroyed by deliberate fire in Kincardine demolished

Police are investigating the fire on Toll Road.

By Ellidh Aitken
Debris of a property on Toll Road, near Kincardine's Tulliallan Cemetery, which was set alight.
A pile of debris has been left behind. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A house destroyed by a fire in Kincardine has been demolished.

The property on Toll Road, near Tulliallan Cemetery, was devastated after being deliberately set alight on Friday.

Police are treating the fire as wilful and say inquiries are ongoing.

The structure’s roof was caved in while charred pieces of wood could also be seen in the grounds.

The building has since been demolished with a huge pile of rubble and other debris left behind.

Pictured on Saturday, the roof of the building was destroyed by the fire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The building on Toll Road has been demolished. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Debris left behind. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The structure was destroyed in a fire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

An application by developer Kex Holdings to demolish the building was originally approved by Fife Council in 2019.

The building is surrounded by land earmarked for more than 500 new houses.

The plans were green-lit by the local authority in October.

A previous proposal for an access road between the house and Tulliallan Cemetery was withdrawn in 2021.

The site is near Tulliallan Cemetery. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The building was deliberately set alight on Friday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The remains of the house. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Courier has tried to contact Kex Holdings for comment on the demolition.

Fife Council service manager Garry Nicoll said: “We’ve been in touch with the owner’s representative.

“They are surveying the site and deciding on next steps.

“We will monitor the situation and take action, if necessary, to ensure public safety.”

