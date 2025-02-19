News House destroyed by deliberate fire in Kincardine demolished Police are investigating the fire on Toll Road. By Ellidh Aitken February 19 2025, 3:42pm February 19 2025, 3:42pm Share House destroyed by deliberate fire in Kincardine demolished Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5185476/kincardine-house-fire-demolished/ Copy Link 0 comment A pile of debris has been left behind. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A house destroyed by a fire in Kincardine has been demolished. The property on Toll Road, near Tulliallan Cemetery, was devastated after being deliberately set alight on Friday. Police are treating the fire as wilful and say inquiries are ongoing. The structure’s roof was caved in while charred pieces of wood could also be seen in the grounds. The building has since been demolished with a huge pile of rubble and other debris left behind. Pictured on Saturday, the roof of the building was destroyed by the fire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The building on Toll Road has been demolished. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Debris left behind. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The structure was destroyed in a fire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson An application by developer Kex Holdings to demolish the building was originally approved by Fife Council in 2019. The building is surrounded by land earmarked for more than 500 new houses. The plans were green-lit by the local authority in October. A previous proposal for an access road between the house and Tulliallan Cemetery was withdrawn in 2021. The site is near Tulliallan Cemetery. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The building was deliberately set alight on Friday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The remains of the house. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The Courier has tried to contact Kex Holdings for comment on the demolition. Fife Council service manager Garry Nicoll said: “We’ve been in touch with the owner’s representative. “They are surveying the site and deciding on next steps. “We will monitor the situation and take action, if necessary, to ensure public safety.”
