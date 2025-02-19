House destroyed by deliberate fire in Kincardine demolished

A house destroyed by a fire in Kincardine has been demolished.

The property on Toll Road, near Tulliallan Cemetery, was devastated after being deliberately set alight on Friday.

Police are treating the fire as wilful and say inquiries are ongoing.

The structure’s roof was caved in while charred pieces of wood could also be seen in the grounds.

The building has since been demolished with a huge pile of rubble and other debris left behind.

An application by developer Kex Holdings to demolish the building was originally approved by Fife Council in 2019.

The building is surrounded by land earmarked for more than 500 new houses.

The plans were green-lit by the local authority in October.

A previous proposal for an access road between the house and Tulliallan Cemetery was withdrawn in 2021.

The Courier has tried to contact Kex Holdings for comment on the demolition.

Fife Council service manager Garry Nicoll said: “We’ve been in touch with the owner’s representative.

“They are surveying the site and deciding on next steps.

“We will monitor the situation and take action, if necessary, to ensure public safety.”