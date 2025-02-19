Dundee mental health unit faces fresh criticism over patients using cannabis and smoking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee mental health unit faces fresh criticism over patients using cannabis and smoking

The Mental Welfare Commission says it is "concerned" about "no improvement" at the Carseview Centre.

By Andrew Robson
Six recommendations were issued at the Carseview Centre.
Six recommendations were issued at the Carseview Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee mental health unit is facing fresh criticism over patients using cannabis, smoking cigarettes and vaping.

The Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) has published its latest findings after a visit to Ward 1 at the Carseview Centre in November.

A report into the visit – released on Wednesday – says inspectors heard some comments about the “strong smell of cigarette smoke on the ward” which prevented individuals from using the garden.

Inspectors ‘concerned’ about ‘no improvement’ at Carseview Centre

Additionally, inspectors were told of the smell of cannabis in the ward and garden area and individuals vaping in rooms.

Officials also witnessed some individuals walking through the ward with unlit cigarettes in their mouths.

This was despite the MWC previously urging NHS Tayside bosses to tackle the use of cannabis at Carseview following an inspection in 2023.

The latest report said: “We were concerned to hear that there had been no improvement in this area, despite us making a recommendation on our last visit that this was to be addressed.

Carseview Centre mental health ward in Dundee.
The mental health ward in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The law to have smoke-free grounds and a ban on smoking in or around hospital grounds has been in place since September 2022.

“We raised our concerns with senior managers on the day.

“They told us that this was an ongoing issue that they had been aware of for some time and were looking at ways to prohibit individuals from smoking in the garden area and vaping in their rooms.”

6 recommendations after inspection at Carseview Centre

Meanwhile, officials found that individuals were allowed to sit in the nursing office and an interview room to use the phone despite confidential information being displayed on a whiteboard for “all to see”.

Inspectors were pleased with the holistic, person-centred care plans which provided a descriptive account of individual needs at the centre.

However, they found two individuals detained under the Mental Health Act were given treatment without the correct legal authority in place.

In total, the commission issued six recommendations.

The watchdog requires a response to each of its recommendations within three months.

Keith Russell, nurse director for mental health and learning disabilities at NHS Tayside said: “We welcome the feedback shared by the Mental Welfare Commission following its visit to Ward 1 at Carseview Centre.

“This report highlights lots of positive areas of practice and recognises the commitment of our staff to providing excellent care for people in Tayside.

“It is very encouraging to hear first-hand from patients that they feel supported by staff, and that care is person-centred and responsive to their needs.

“We are now developing an action plan to address the recommendations and have taken immediate action where necessary.

“We work closely with Police Scotland and report all incidents of drug use on our premises.

“We also work with patients to help manage addiction and signpost them to further relevant support.

“We are also involved in local and national discussions regarding compliance with the no smoking policy and have actively engaged with patients and staff about this.”

More from News

Traffic is facing delays on the A92 between Freuchie and Ladybank. Image: Google Maps
Emergency services on scene as crash causes delays on A92 in Fife
Auchterhouse Village Hall will host two drop-in events for the Pitpointie solar scheme. Image: PA
Solar farm firm switches consultation events closer to site of planned 46MW Sidlaws scheme
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Noisy neighbour blade threat
Dudhope Park play area is line for upgrades. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee parks play areas set for £500k worth of upgrades
Person on white horse riding across water obstacle
New Scone Palace International Horse Trials tickets on sale
A plan for a new Dunfermline restaurant has the backing of council planners
New Dunfermline city centre restaurant plan set for go-ahead
Debris of a property on Toll Road, near Kincardine's Tulliallan Cemetery, which was set alight.
House destroyed by deliberate fire in Kincardine demolished
Health Secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA
SNP health chief Neil Gray backs NHS Fife leadership in trans row
Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who
Fans back former Dunfermline school pupil Ncuti Gatwa amid Doctor Who exit rumours
Pitlochry horse riders Madison and Alisha.
Pitlochry teen thrown off horse after pair spooked by speeding driver

Conversation