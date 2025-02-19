Dundee mental health unit faces fresh criticism over patients using cannabis and smoking

A Dundee mental health unit is facing fresh criticism over patients using cannabis, smoking cigarettes and vaping.

The Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) has published its latest findings after a visit to Ward 1 at the Carseview Centre in November.

A report into the visit – released on Wednesday – says inspectors heard some comments about the “strong smell of cigarette smoke on the ward” which prevented individuals from using the garden.

Inspectors ‘concerned’ about ‘no improvement’ at Carseview Centre

Additionally, inspectors were told of the smell of cannabis in the ward and garden area and individuals vaping in rooms.

Officials also witnessed some individuals walking through the ward with unlit cigarettes in their mouths.

This was despite the MWC previously urging NHS Tayside bosses to tackle the use of cannabis at Carseview following an inspection in 2023.

The latest report said: “We were concerned to hear that there had been no improvement in this area, despite us making a recommendation on our last visit that this was to be addressed.

“The law to have smoke-free grounds and a ban on smoking in or around hospital grounds has been in place since September 2022.

“We raised our concerns with senior managers on the day.

“They told us that this was an ongoing issue that they had been aware of for some time and were looking at ways to prohibit individuals from smoking in the garden area and vaping in their rooms.”

6 recommendations after inspection at Carseview Centre

Meanwhile, officials found that individuals were allowed to sit in the nursing office and an interview room to use the phone despite confidential information being displayed on a whiteboard for “all to see”.

Inspectors were pleased with the holistic, person-centred care plans which provided a descriptive account of individual needs at the centre.

However, they found two individuals detained under the Mental Health Act were given treatment without the correct legal authority in place.

In total, the commission issued six recommendations.

The watchdog requires a response to each of its recommendations within three months.

Keith Russell, nurse director for mental health and learning disabilities at NHS Tayside said: “We welcome the feedback shared by the Mental Welfare Commission following its visit to Ward 1 at Carseview Centre.

“This report highlights lots of positive areas of practice and recognises the commitment of our staff to providing excellent care for people in Tayside.

“It is very encouraging to hear first-hand from patients that they feel supported by staff, and that care is person-centred and responsive to their needs.

“We are now developing an action plan to address the recommendations and have taken immediate action where necessary.

“We work closely with Police Scotland and report all incidents of drug use on our premises.

“We also work with patients to help manage addiction and signpost them to further relevant support.

“We are also involved in local and national discussions regarding compliance with the no smoking policy and have actively engaged with patients and staff about this.”