How is sale of Angus Council HQ going six months after it hit the market?

Angus Council says there has been interest in its Forfar headquarters six months after the office were put up for sale.

As the authority prepares to set its budget for 2025/26 next week, officials have given an update on the Orchardbank complex.

The three-storey building sits beside the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

In May, councillors agreed plans to market the property, which opened in 2007.

The decision was taken in an attempt to cut costs after it was revealed the half-empty building costs more than £400,000 a year to run.

Officials said only 55% of the available space was being used.

The under-occupation followed the pandemic shift to home and hybrid working.

Heating and lighting has been switched off in areas of the sprawling building to cut energy bills.

Angus House to be marketed for 18 months

Councillors approved an 18-month marketing campaign costing £6,500.

At that time, a request to include other Forfar council buildings at Ravenswood and Market Street in a wider estates review was voted down.

Angus House officially went on the market in August.

Property firm Graham and Sibbald described the 4,518 sq m building as a “rarely available HQ style office”.

It is being offered for let on a possible suite, wing or floor basis.

The council has said it will also consider offers to buy the whole building.

Its rateable value is almost £250,000.

Councillors agreed that future options will be brought back at the end of the marketing period.

However, officials said any urgent matters arising during that time would be the subject of a special report.

At this stage, it looks likely the 18-month marketing programme will run its course.

A council spokesperson said: “We have had engagement with interested parties.

“However, due to commercial sensitivities, we would not provide further details at this stage.

“There are currently no plans to bring an interim report to the council.

Forfar Police take up part of Angus House

Part of the building is currently a temporary base for Police Scotland.

It follows the sudden closure of the force’s West High Street HQ in Forfar.

The surprise step was taken in September due to safety concerns over its condition.

The 55-year-old property has been letting in water for years and would require millions of pounds of work.

Police Scotland say there are no plans to re-open it.

A permanent move to William Wallace House on the Orchardbank campus was under consideration before the West High Street closure.

No final decision has been made on that plan.