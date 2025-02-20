How is sale of Angus Council HQ going six months after it hit the market?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

How is sale of Angus Council HQ going six months after it hit the market?

Angus House headquarters at Orchardbank Business Park in Forfar could be offloaded to save the council £400,000 a year.

By Graham Brown
An 18-month marketing campaign form Angus House in Forfar is now a third of the way through. Image: Graham and Sibbald
An 18-month marketing campaign form Angus House in Forfar is now a third of the way through. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Angus Council says there has been interest in its Forfar headquarters six months after the office were put up for sale.

As the authority prepares to set its budget for 2025/26 next week, officials have given an update on the Orchardbank complex.

The three-storey building sits beside the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

In May, councillors agreed plans to market the property, which opened in 2007.

Angus House headquarters of Angus Council.
Angus House is on Orchardbank Business Park beside the A90 Forfar bypass. Image: Graham and Sibbald

The decision was taken in an attempt to cut costs after it was revealed the half-empty building costs more than £400,000 a year to run.

Officials said only 55% of the available space was being used.

The under-occupation followed the pandemic shift to home and hybrid working.

Heating and lighting has been switched off in areas of the sprawling building to cut energy bills.

Angus House to be marketed for 18 months

Councillors approved an 18-month marketing campaign costing £6,500.

At that time, a request to include other Forfar council buildings at Ravenswood and Market Street in a wider estates review was voted down.

Angus House officially went on the market in August.

Property firm Graham and Sibbald described the 4,518 sq m building as a “rarely available HQ style office”.

It is being offered for let on a possible suite, wing or floor basis.

The council has said it will also consider offers to buy the whole building.

Its rateable value is almost £250,000.

Councillors agreed that future options will be brought back at the end of the marketing period.

However, officials said any urgent matters arising during that time would be the subject of a special report.

At this stage, it looks likely the 18-month marketing programme will run its course.

A council spokesperson said: “We have had engagement with interested parties.

“However, due to commercial sensitivities, we would not provide further details at this stage.

“There are currently no plans to bring an interim report to the council.

Forfar Police take up part of Angus House

Part of the building is currently a temporary base for Police Scotland.

It follows the sudden closure of the force’s West High Street HQ in Forfar.

The surprise step was taken in September due to safety concerns over its condition.

Forfar Police headquarters has closed.
Police Scotland’s Forfar HQ will not be refurbished. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The 55-year-old property has been letting in water for years and would require millions of pounds of work.

Police Scotland say there are no plans to re-open it.

A permanent move to William Wallace House on the Orchardbank campus was under consideration before the West High Street closure.

No final decision has been made on that plan.

More from News

Bobby Brian, arms folded outside Perth Leisure pool
Thimblerow leisure centre plan now £44m cheaper than Perth pool option
Dee Ward, chairman of Scottish Land & Estates.
Angus landowner hits out over inheritance tax changes
Mark Richardson and Rana Marathon sitting on leather sofa in Blend Coffee Lounge, Perth
VIDEO: Perth street poetry night giving voice to working class culture
George Drinnan
Dundee man guilty of driving BMW at police officers, endangering their lives
The Callander South Masterplan's take on what the River Teith footbridge could look like. Image: 7N Architects/Loch Lomond and the National Park Authority
Why do Callander locals want a new footbridge?
Alison Forsyth
Stirling woman 'not a master criminal' for trying to steal from mother's bank account…
The A92 between Freuchie and Ladybank
Two drivers taken to hospital after crash causes delays on A92 in Fife
2
Auchterhouse Village Hall will host two drop-in events for the Pitpointie solar scheme. Image: PA
Solar farm firm switches consultation events closer to site of planned 46MW Sidlaws scheme
Six recommendations were issued at the Carseview Centre.
Dundee mental health unit faces fresh criticism over patients using cannabis and smoking
4
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Noisy neighbour blade threat

Conversation